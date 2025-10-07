The Witcher Season 4 Trailer Suggests Geralt Is No Longer the Most Important Character
Everyone's talking about Liam Hemsworth's debut in The Witcher Season 4 trailer. But Geralt might not be the lead character much longer.
Big changes are afoot in The Witcher Season 4, but maybe not for the reason many of us might think. Obviously, the most obvious shift is the identity of the show’s leading man, with The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth donning an especially dreadful Party City wig to replace the previous (and generally perfect) Geralt, Henry Cavill. But, if the first trailer is anything to go by, the identity of the man playing the White Wolf may not be as important as we think. Because it no longer looks as though Geralt’s the most important character in this story.
That honor now seems to belong to Princess Cirilla of Cintra. Granted, Ciri has always been pivotal to the story The Witcher is telling; over the course of the series thus far, she’s been positioned as everything from a political symbol to a prophesied savior. Nations have argued over who has the right to possess her, and armies have assembled to kidnap, retrieve, or otherwise claim her and her birthright. But Season 3 finally allowed Ciri to make her own choices, wrestling with questions of leadership, fate, loyalty, and whether anyone can—or should—stay neutral in the face of injustice.
The Witcher’s third season ended with Ciri once again on the run, donning the new identity of Falka, and joining a group of misfit teens known as the Rats. Having been forced to learn how to stand on her own — not to mention survive being portaled to the brutal Korath Desert — the Princess of Cintra certainly feels as though she’s well on her way to becoming her own hero. And that seems to be exactly where Season 4 is headed.
Sure, the trailer tells us that Geralt is putting together a ragtag team of friends to help him track down his missing Child of Surprise. But it’s likely he’s headed in the wrong direction, chasing the false Ciri who has been raised up by Emhyr. And with other factions also searching for her, the real princess seems as though she’s going to have to find a way to save herself.
Much of The Witcher Season 3 focused on Ciri realizing that she’s strong enough to control her own fate, and deciding precisely what it is that she truly wants to fight for. It appears that Season 4 will see her put that plan into more definite action. “Saving someone is the most important job,” she says, as the trailer shows her putting some of her sword-fighting skills to good use.
While the behind-the-scenes goings may have dominated the larger pop culture discussion about The Witcher in recent months, the show itself has been setting up Ciri as its main hero for some time now. Her character has always been the narrative linchpin that holds many of this story’s disparate threads together, but over the past season and a half, her story has slowly become just as important (if not more so) than Geralt’s. If, as the trailer suggests, he is “in flux” and “becoming something new,” then so is his protege, who is now something much greater than a plot point in need of rescue. Will Ciri finally get to fully step into her power this season and become The Witcher’s real hero? We’ll have to wait and see, but the