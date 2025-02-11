The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Reinvents The Little Mermaid for Netflix and the Better

Andrzej Sapkowski, the Polish author who created The Witcher saga in his ‘90s book series, was known to repurpose fairytales for Geralt of Rivia’s adventures, particularly in the short story collection called Sword of Destiny. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is based on a tale therein called “A Little Sacrifice,” a version of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid.” So it is perhaps only fitting that the new Netflix animated film of the same name refashions it again to include even more nods to the original tale, its other adaptations… and an ending all Netflix’s own.

It might not seem all that different at first. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep begins as a very faithful adaptation, following Geralt and Jaskier on their travels to Bremervoord, a humble coastal kingdom known for its vibrant fishing industry. As in Sword of Destiny, Geralt is brooding over his hot-and-cold relationship relationship with Yennefer, still in its early phases, while tackling a monster hunting job to distract himself.

In the original story, the Witcher is hired merely as a translator, helping a somewhat boorish Prince Agloval in persuading a mermaid to give up her tail and join him on land as his wife. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep turns it into more of a story of star-crossed lovers, each trying to persuade their royal parents that a marriage could unite their divided nations while Geralt investigates the mysterious death of local pearl divers.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep borrows from multiple sources to flesh out its tale. First, it adds “vodnik,” fish-men that act as a merfolk army, from elsewhere in Witcher lore, including the video games. It also expands upon the ruling family of Bremervoord, adding a king, a bastard son, and even a childhood conflict for Jaskier, who grew up in the town. But the biggest addition will be immediately recognizable to those familiar with Disney’s iconic animatedThe Little Mermaid: the Sea Witch.