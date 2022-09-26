The 13 Best Walking Dead Episodes

Season 2 Episode 7 – “Pretty Much Dead Already”

Named after an offhand remark from the never-pleasant Shane (Jon Bernthal), “Pretty Much Dead Already” shows Glenn (Steven Yeun) revealing to the group that the Greene family barn is full of walkers, which patriarch Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson) defends by insisting that he believes there will be a cure. Much of this episode revolves around the way that Shane demoralizes the group as a whole, asking to end the search for Carol’s daughter Sophia (Madison Lintz), fighting with Rick over every order, and defiantly shooting a walker after Hershel insisted they be left alone. This is made worse by the fact that, in one instance, he’s actually right. As the zombies Shane released file out of the barn and the group is forced to put them down, a zombified Sophia emerges, destroying the group’s hope that she might still be alive.

Season 2 Episode 13 – “Beside the Dying Fire”

The beginning of “Beside the Dying Fire” takes a step back to show us a horde of zombies leaving the ravaged city of Atlanta, taking to the countryside to continue the search for food. This introduction is an exceptionally astute pacing move as the prior episode ended with Rick’s son Carl (Chandler Riggs) shooting a reanimated Shane, one of the series’ big mic drops. The shot is heard by the horde, and draws them to the Greene family farm. Ultimately, the group is forced to abandon what was a temporary but idyllic retreat from their lives on the run. Reeling from loss, Rick tells the others that they will do as he says or they will leave his camp. This episode introduces Michonne (Danai Gurira) in silhouette form as she helps Andrea (Laurie Holden) escape certain death by slicing and dicing her zombie pursuers, which remains perhaps the best character debut in the franchise.

Season 4 Episode 8 – “Too Far Gone”

Concluding the prison era, in which Rick’s group holed up in what was once a high-security compound, and the conflict with the insidious Governor (David Morrissey), “Too Far Gone” is a delightful mess from beginning to end. When the Governor arrives at the prison with Michonne and Hershel captive, Rick and Hershel attempt to negotiate with him. Instead of complying with their attempts at peace, he attacks and kills Hershel as Michonne escapes. While a small-scale war erupts, Rick fights the Governor, only for Michonne to step in and take out the man that manipulated and killed her friend, Andrea. Forced to scatter, the episode ends with nearly everything up in the air, making for a brutally effective finale for a storyline that lasted throughout much of the third and fourth seasons.

Season 4 Episode 13 – “Alone”

After the cast scattered in “Too Far Gone,” a subgroup of Bob (Lawrence Gilliard Jr.), Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) formed in order to survive the wilderness with few resources and a zombie horde trawling for survivors to feast on. Each attempts to go off on their own, with Maggie departing to search for Glenn and Bob attempting to carry on to the mysterious town of Terminus. Yet, much of the focus of the episode is about the need to rely on one another, with Sasha refusing to let Maggie go it alone and Daryl (Norman Reedus) elsewhere teaching Beth Greene (Emily Kinney) important survival skills before putting his own life on the line to track her down after she is abducted. Bob and Daryl are both survivors, but their need for community, whatever that might mean for them, defines this episode despite its title.

Season 6 Episode 2 – “JSS”

This episode takes its title from the story of Enid (Katelyn Nacon), a young recent addition to the township of Alexandria. In the opening, we discover that she watched her parents die and was forced to fend for herself, scrawling the letters JSS (Just Survive Somehow) to keep herself on track. Much of the plot revolves around the survivors in Alexandria, with a moral conflict forming between Carol (Melissa McBride) and Morgan (Lennie James) over whether or not murdering members of the gang called The Wolves is warranted. Carol believes it is, and when the group attacks her turf, she disguises herself as one of them and wages war on the infiltrators. This is one of the show’s most fast-paced episodes, with a number of deaths and the stakes higher than ever as the crew attempts to “JSS.”

Season 6 Episode 9 – “No Way Out”

When an episode kicks off with Daryl blowing people up with an RPG Launcher, you know it’s going to be good. When they are captured by members of the Saviors, Sasha, Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), and Daryl have their weapons confiscated, but Daryl frees himself and kills their opponents just in time to save his friends. This episode sees the death of Jessie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and her teen sons, as well as the loss of Carl’s eye when one of the boys attempted to kill Rick for previously killing his father. With Carl in an apparent coma, Rick chooses to begin a no-holds-barred battle against an invading horde, inspiring the rest of the group to draw up arms and help him. Showing the central crew at their most hopeless and most inspirational all in one episode, this all-timer celebrates the familial bonds they have formed.