The Walking Dead Just Revealed an Unexpected Detail About Daryl’s Past

Midway through the episode, Daryl (Norman Reedus) tells his traveling companion Isabelle (Clémence Poésy,) that he isn’t the first Dixon to fight for his life in France. His grandfather, who we later find out was named William T. Dixon, left his family behind to fight in World War II. As the episode’s mysterious cold open featuring dead American soldiers on the beaches on Normandy reveals, however, he didn’t make it too far. The loss of William Dixon would reverberate through generations, leaving Daryl and his brother Merle (Michael Rooker) with a broken shell of a father to contend with.

According to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon showrunner David Zabel, Daryl’s tortured family history came directly from the show’s already-planned France setting.

“We were talking about ‘what could Daryl find out about himself that’s new and relevant to where he is and to the story he’s experiencing with Laurent in search of a father figure,'” Zabel says. “Then we had the idea that maybe his father was raised in a fatherless household because his father had died. We looked at some dates and were like ‘oh that’s interesting, he’s a vet. And he died in World War II!”

Writer and producer Jason Richman then came up with the idea of staging the episode’s cold open as Daryl’s grandfather’s final moments in France. This means that in addition to prominently featuring the iconic Mont-Saint-Michel for the episode’s third act, production also got to spend time at the haunting beaches of Normandy, site of the infamous Allied invasion of Europe that has been depicted time and time again throughout pop culture.

“It was really chilling to be in the actual place shooting that little piece,” Zabel says. “It’s not Saving Private Ryan but it’s still pretty graphic and evocative. It was powerful to be there.”

When Daryl decides to leave “The Nest” at Mont-Saint-Michel and return home, he makes time for a pitstop at a makeshift cemetery on the beach where he finally comes across the humble grave of his grandfather. He then has to hack through a veritable army of walkers to get off the beach, much like his grandfather once did to get on the beach.