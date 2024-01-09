The Traitors Episode 4 Release Time and Recap

Warning: contains spoilers for The Traitors series two episodes one to three.

It’s here. We’re in its midst. A dozen new episodes of the reality gameshow that sent everybody slightly doolally just before Christmas 2022 are now airing on BBC One. The Traitors and the Faithful are back in the castle, sniffing each other for clues while trying to sneak their way to the prize money and to the nation’s hearts/a stint of student nightclub appearance bookings in Freshers’ Week 2024.

Episode three ended with a cliff-hanger and the revelation that Diane and Ross aren’t strangers who’ve just met – they’re actually mother and son, but will they be able to keep that info quiet and use it to evade Banishment? And with the Banishment vote tied between Ash and Brian, who’s about the leave the castle? Here’s when we’ll find out…

When Does The Traitors Episode 4 Come Out?

The much-anticipated episode four airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday January 10 at 9 p.m. Episodes five and six will air at the same time on the following two nights, Thursday January 11 and Friday January 12, with each new ep available on iPlayer on the same night it airs on BBC One.