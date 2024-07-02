The Sandman Just Set Up Its Series Finale With Latest Season 2 Casting

The Sandman is Morpheus, also known as Dream of the Endless. And the Endless never end, right? I mean, it’s right there in the name.

Yet, with the show’s latest casting announcement, it’s clear that producers of the Netflix series The Sandman have the end in mind. The latest characters to appear in the series include some major players in Neil Gaiman‘s climactic tale World’s End, including Morpheus’s son Orpheus, Puck from Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Norse gods Loki, Thor, and Odin.

Orpheus will be played by Ruairi O’Connor, best known for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Morning Show. Comic book readers know Orpheus as the son of Morpheus and Calliope, the muse kidnapped by insecure writers in the episode bearing her name. Newcomers to the Sandman story were struck at how cruelly Morpheus treated Calliope, and Orpheus’s fate will shed light on that situation. Those who know Greek mythology recognize Orpheus as the lover of Eurydice, whose moment of weakness damns the woman to eternal suffering, a plot echoed in The Sandman.

Mythologists will also know what to expect from The Sandman‘s take on Loki, Thor, and Odin. Unlike the versions that Tom Hiddelston, Chris Hemsworth, and Anthony Hopkins in the Marvel Universe, Gaiman’s take hew closer to the more cynical figures in the original myths. Vikings star Laurence O’Fuarain will play Thor as a violent doofus, one who lacks the dignity of the superhero, while his father Odin, portrayed by veteran Scottish actor Clive Russell, is far more selfish than what some fans know.