The Rich Sense of History in Star Trek: Lower Decks

This article contains Star Trek: Lower Decks spoilers.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 3

The alliteratively titled “Mining the Mind’s Mines” taps into the “lone space outpost on a forgotten planet” as one of the influences directing this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. It also recalls the helpless and mind-numbingly boring outpost scientists that the Enterprise and other vessels throughout Star Trek lore have had to either rescue, protect, or otherwise frustratingly work with to accomplish a mutual goal.

In this episode, we see characters like the Scrubble – an alien race native to the planet of Jengus IV who are turning Federation scientists into stone. We learn that the USS Hood arrived on scene to manage a peace between the Scrubble and the scientists. After they leave, the crews of the USS Cerritos and the USS Carlsbad are tasked with doing the clean-up and arranging to relocate the outpost to maintain the peace. Other subplots in this episode include Ensign Tendi’s (Noel Wells) science mentorship with the irritatingly food-driven Dr. Migleemo (Paul F. Tompkins) and the rivalry between the Lower Deck crews of the USS Cerritos and the USS Carlsbad. But what really ties it all together is how it calls back to more elements from classic Trek lore and settings.

“I really wanted to do one that felt like a classic ‘trapped-in-a-cave’ planetary episode. You know those sets?” Star Trek: Lower Decks showrunner Mike McMahan says. McMahan is referring to the numerous cave settings used throughout Trek history like the ones in the TOS episode “The Devil in the Dark” or The Next Generation‘s “Silicon Avatar.” Even the set for the Klingon penal colony, Rura Penthe from the film, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country comes to mind. Their similarity to each other and why they seem so familiar is because they were all filmed on Paramount Stage 16 and that sense of history was important to McMahan.