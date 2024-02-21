The Quantum Leap Reboot Just Brought Back the Original’s Unused Ending

The original Quantum Leap ended after five seasons with the ambiguous finale, “Mirror Image,” in which Sam (Scott Bakula) changed the past so Al (Dean Stockwell) would be reunited with his first wife, Beth. A title card informed viewers that, “(Beth) and Al have four daughters and will celebrate their 39th wedding anniversary in June. Dr. Sam Beckett never returned home.”

It’s a gut punch of an ending that has kept fans talking for years, especially due to its open ended nature. What happened to Sam? Did Al keep searching for him? While the new Quantum Leap series has provided some answers to these questions, there was almost the chance that the original series was going to take things in a very different direction.



At one time the original series wasn’t going to end on the title card but something more definitive, if still open ended.

According to Beyond the Mirror Image – The Observer’s Guide to Quantum Leap, during the writing of “Mirror Image” it still hadn’t been decided if the show was going to be picked up or not. Scott Bakula, speaking to the Quantum Leap Podcast in 2015, felt that the episode served, “multiple different purposes; if we got renewed, if we got canceled forever, if we were going to make a movie of the week, if there was going to be a feature film.”

This ambiguity meant the show had to hedge its bets so an ending that could have led to a possible season 6 was written. As confirmed by Quantum Leap Podcast co-host and YouTuber Allison Pregler, that ending involved Al deciding, with Beth’s blessing, to leap after Sam.

As found by Beyond the Mirror Image, in the fanzine Quantum Quarterly Issue 15/16 had Dean Stockwell address what this ending meant for a possible season 6 if the show was picked up.

“The only way I’m going to be able to locate where Sam’s gone … is to get into the accelerator and leap. The idea is that in the coming season I would leap to join him and I wouldn’t be a hologram anymore. We would leap around then as a team.”