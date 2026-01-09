The Pitt Season 2 Episode 1 Review: The Hilum Flip

Unless one’s brain has fully transitioned over into binge mode, there’s nothing truly revelatory about The Pitt. In fact, its star, creator, and format are all so similar to previous medical drama ER that the estate of that show’s creator, Michael Crichton, is involved in a lawsuit against Warner Bros. TV. But despite that similarity (or because of it in some distances), The Pitt is good… like really, really, really good. Mostly because it still believes in the miracle that is episodic television.

Like season 1 before it, The Pitt season 2 premiere “7:00 A.M.” picks up at the title hour as our hero Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) rides his motorcycle through one of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s many scenic bridges. He arrives to a busy waiting room that visually seeds 15 hours worth of storytelling to come. It’s the Fourth of July and a hell of a lot of folks already seem to be injured or infirm even before the fireworks start to go off. One sign on a wall promises that aggressive behavior will not be tolerated, a reminder of the aggressive behavior we already witnessed in season 1. Another plaque commemorates the brave healthcare workers of Pittsburgh for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. Robby glances at it and moves on into the fray. After all, the “rush” will be starting soon as local nursing homes perform their morning bed checks.

Mechanically, The Pitt remains a very impressive beast. The show’s attention to detail extends not only to its mastery of medical jargon and procedures (frequently claimed to be among the most accurate in TV history) but also in its narrative structure. Dr. Robby and friends have gone through many Very Busy Days since the audience last witnessed a Very Busy Day in September of the show’s timeline. It’s up to the this episode to communicate why this incoming Very Busy Day is both more of the same but distinct enough to watch. “7:00 A.M.” swiftly accomplishes that by establishing that this is Dr. Robby’s last shift at the ER before heading off on sabbatical to some sweat lodge in Alberta.

The Pitt understands precisely that correct amount of context clues to introduce to indicate that its characters are really going through it without belaboring the point. Dr. Robby talks about his pending sabbatical. Dr. Mel King (Taylor Dearden) opines over an incoming legal deposition as a result of a procedure in season 1. Dr. Cassie McKay (Fiona Dourif) announces that she really needs to get laid. Sometimes these character moments arrive with great pomp and circumstance, like when a newly-clean Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball) is greeted as a prodigal son returned by Dana while a skeptical Robby insists on him sticking with waiting room triage duties. Others are more subtle, like the reveal that Dr. Yolanda Garcia (Alexandra Metz) and Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones) are dating when the former complains about Santos’ roommate Dennis Whitaker (Gerran Howell) using her toothbrush.

While we all care about the lives of the Pitt’s employees, it’s watching them save lives in a professional, competent, and humane manner that remains the show’s true appeal. And those lives come through the double doors of the ER in abundance, setting up many compelling season-long stories to come. There’s 79-year-old nursing home occupant Mr. Bostick, whose “do-not-resuscitate” orders provide a quick and brutal lesson on the limits of healthcare to Whitaker’s new med students Ogilvy (Lucas Iverson) and Joy (Irene Choi). There’s Mr. Williams (Derek Cecil), whose simple wrist injury from a fall slowly morphs into a horror movie as he begins to display signs of memory loss.

And then there’s Mr. John Doe, whose body becomes nothing less than a thrilling action setpiece. Despite taking place entirely within the walls of one Earthbound building, The Pitt frequently presents some of the best “action” on television, and it’s realistically gory in a way that its network/streaming peers like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us can only dream of. Brought in with a stab wound from a kitchen knife, the anonymous dishwasher’s chest cavity is cracked open by our heroes as they quickly get to work massaging his heart.