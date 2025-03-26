How The Office Redefined the Mockumentary Format For Modern Television

How The Office (U.K.) Revitalized the Mockumentary Genre

Before the start of the new millenia, mockumentaries were something of a novelty for mainstream viewers, with few directors (and even fewer TV showrunners) utilizing the format for their overarching narrative structure. Rather, the genre remained synonymous with offbeat directors known for their irreverent comedic background, as seen with filmmakers like Christopher Guest and Rob Reiner and their work on films like Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, and – perhaps most famously – 1984’s This Is Spinal Tap.

Traditionally, mockumentaries were often reserved for an off-brand setting or subject matter, focusing on otherwise surreal topics in the course of their main storylines. Throughout the late 20th century, audiences saw mockumentaries specifically centered around cutthroat beauty pageants (Drop Dead Gorgeous), temperamental serial killers (Man Bites Dog), and far-right American politics (Bob Roberts). No matter their differences or specific comedic styles, almost every mockumentary tackled subjects considered otherwise easy targets, with most filmmakers seldom looking to relatable topics for their narrative premise.

In 2001, all of that changed with the debut of BBC Two’s The Office. Setting the stage for a dramatic resurgence for the mockumentary genre, Merchant and Gervais illustrated mockumentaries’ clear promise on primetime TV. More than that, though, the two proved you didn’t need to focus on outlandish concepts for the sake of a remarkable comedy series. Conversely, you can choose to explore everyday topics people could easily understand and relate to – such as the daily lives of low-level office employees.

Though a mere two seasons long, The Office captured every facet of life in an average workplace, from the rigid boredom most employees experience throughout the day to the often awkward nature of interoffice relationships. Drawing on the same sense of humor as This Is Spinal Tap or Waiting for Guffman, Gervais and Merchant managed to revolutionize cringe-comedy for the 2000s, thanks in large part to their unflinching look at daily office life, warts and all.

When it came time for NBC’s remake of The Office, the American showrunners brought that same sense of humor across the Atlantic, changing very little about the series’ underlying narrative, setting, or characterization. Beginning with season 2, however, the American version of The Office gradually embraced its key differences that separated itself from the original, allowing it to grow, expand, and transform into the cultural juggernaut it eventually became by the end of the decade.

How The Office (U.S.) Popularized Mockumentaries For Contemporary Audiences

With each new season, NBC’s The Office seemed to gain more confidence in its comedic timing and subjects, ushering in one of the most influential, well-written, ceaselessly quotable sitcoms of the 2000s. On the surface, one can look to The Office’s satirical treatment of its setting (the Scranton-based paper company, Dunder Mifflin) as the primary reason for the series’ success. But viewers shouldn’t ignore how closely tied The Office’s success is to the mockumentary format itself.