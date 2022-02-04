Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Who’s Who In The Character Posters?

We Know Who This Is

This is Sauron. (We’re reasonably sure we’re right about this). The gauntlet matches the gauntlet Sauron wears in The Fellowship of the Ring, and of course, we’ve never actually seen his face anyway so this one was a bit easier to take a stab at. During the Second Age Sauron put on a “fair” appearance and presented himself as Annatar, the “Lord of Gifts’, but he was also settling in Mordor and building the tower of Barad-dûr, so it seems he is revealing his true self in this image.

We’re Expecting To See These

There are a few characters we’re pretty sure will be appearing in this series and have major roles to play in the story. They include Galadriel, Celeborn, Celebrimbor, Elrond, and the Elven-King Gil-galad.

However, we’ve got to say that none of these posters look like Galadriel. Very few are women, and of the three that are, the young woman holding some kind of tablet is wearing a fairly plain dress and is probably human, the woman with her hands across her middle is wearing even less Elf-like clothes, and the woman in white – the most likely candidate – is holding a flower from Nimloth, the White Tree of the human island civilization of Númenor (the ancestor of the later White Tree of Gondor).

We are going to guess that the male character with orange sleeves, a brown belt, and a greenish tunic is an Elf, on the grounds that his hands are much cleaner than most of the others, and Legolas was always the only member of the Fellowship who looked like he’d seen a bath in the last year. So he could be Celeborn, or possibly Elrond, or Celebrimbor. None of the posters really resemble Celebrimbor from the video game Middle Earth: Shadow of War, so just about any Elf could be him (or Amazon are waiting to reveal Galadriel and Celebrimbor at a later date).

Similarly, the man in very rich red and gold clothes holding a scroll with Elvish script on it could by any of those three as well. And we think the Elven-style armor with hands holding a long, thin sword might be Gil-galad. Gil-galad’s sword was depicted more like a lance in his brief appearance in the prologue of The Fellowship of the Ring, but we suspect no one is too bothered about that – his sword’s name is Aeglos, which means icicle, and we think this very thin sword suits that name rather well.

We Think We Know Who These Are

The character whose sword and breastplate both bear images of the sun is probably Glorfindel, the Elf-lord whose role in rescuing Frodo in The Lord of the Rings was given to Legolas in Ralph Bakshi’s film and to Arwen in Peter Jackson’s, to many fans’ dismay. Those fans will be delighted if Glorfindel makes an appearance in this series, and since he was sent back to Middle Earth around the time of the forging of the One Ring, that seems quite likely. The symbol of his House of the Golden Flower was a rayed sun, so we’re pretty sure this is him.