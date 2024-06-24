The Latest Love Island USA Drama Was More Thrilling Than House of the Dragon

That all changed with the show’s brilliant June 23 episode. In season 6 episode 12, four female contestants – nay, four heroes – decided that they didn’t care who was really there for the right reasons. They had a shot to enact sweet retribution and they took it, making for legitimately thrilling reality television. Allow us to explain.

In the final minutes of episode 12, the show’s host, Ariana Madix, arrives unexpectedly and makes a grim announcement. America has been voting on its favorite couples and the three couples who received the least amount of votes will be at risk of immediate elimination. The couples receiving the fewest votes were:

JaNa Craig and Hakeem White – Not into each other at all. A marriage of convenience.

Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington – Seemingly on solid footing before Nicole kissed someone else unbeknownst to Kendall.

Andrea Carmona and Rob Rausch – Blissfully happy. Everything’s great!

As Love Island USA usually does, it decided to leave the fate of the eliminated players in the rest of the islanders hands. Unlike in season’s past though, which had the boys pick which girl to eliminate and vice versa, this season forced the girls to pick a girl to eliminate and the boys to pick a boy. The boys went for the obvious choice of elimination with Hakeem, as he was a relative newcomer to the villa and hadn’t been successful in finding a love connection. The girls, however, went with the absolute nuclear option. After much deliberation, the decision-making panel consisting of Serena Page, Leah Ketab, Kaylor Martin, and Liv Walker stood up and announced that they would be sending Andrea home. The resulting chaos was near-immediate.

i feel like i’m high off of every drug possible, love island usa you will always be loved. THE DRAMA, THE THEATRICS, THE TEARS, 10s across the board #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/Ohgdc4hedV — tay (@truenqrths) June 24, 2024

Andrea started to weep as though she had been stabbed. Rob experienced the full spectrum of possible human emotions within a five-second span. All the boys flew to their feet and began to drape themselves over Rob, begging him to stay on the show rather than leave with his love connection in protest. Then the yelling began.

“I’m sorry I fucking found a connection. It’s just not fair!” Andrea sobbed.

“She’s got one of the strongest connections in here, why would you knock Andrea out?” Aaron Evans, who has nothing to do with this whole thing, cried.

“There was a logical decision [to make] and I think that was an illogical one.” newest contestant Miguel Harichi said.