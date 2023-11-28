“Why Did I Squat?” – Squid Game: The Challenge Questions Answered

Thanks to the magic of the modern social media age, several Squid Game: The Challenge players have taken to TikTok to offer behind-the-scenes looks at what competing on Netflix’s Squid Game reality show was like. In the process, they answer some big questions about the series that could also explain why some contestants have threatened litigation against the production.

This list contains information derived from the TikTok accounts of Player 299 (Spencer), Player 191 (Manu), Player 326 (Melissa), Player 035 (Megan), and Player 242 (Chase).

Red Light, Green Light Was a Grueling Mess

One thing that every Squid Game: The Challenge contestant seems to want to make clear on social media is that the version of “Red Light, Green Light” that viewers saw is very much not reflective of the “Red Light, Green Light” they lived through. Getting 456 people to participate in one kinetic activity (while filming it no less) had to be a logistical nightmare. And the TikTok crew’s reports from the challenge reveal that it was.

Per 242, the very first challenge was held in a desolate WWII-era hangar in London that experienced extremely low temperatures. Additionally, the game lasted an astounding 17 hours according to player 191. Show producers indicated that players would have to hold their positions for roughly five minutes when “frozen” for proper shooting coverage but in reality players had to hold their position for up to 45 minutes.

This brings some much needed exoneration to poor player 385, who enters her freeze in a squat, mutters “why did I squat?” and then promptly tumbles over. All former players on TikTok agree that she held that squat like a hero for nearly an hour before her body couldn’t take it anymore.

@spencer_hawkins299 Replying to @naingkiss thank you for the amazing questions! Keep ‘em coming ♬ original sound – Spencer_Hawkins299

The Umbrella Ppopgi Was Inevitable

In addition to 385’s “why did I squat?” moment one of the more harrowing scenes from the first batch of Squid Game: The Challenge episodes finds the players being assembled into lines for the candy game ppopgi and then having to accept the shape in front of them before the contest can begin.