The Last of Us Season 2 Just Confirmed One Major Last of Us Part 2 Change

This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us.

It’s safe to say that HBO’s The Last of Us series is one of the best (if not the best) video game adaptations of all time, but even the excellent first season hasn’t stopped some fans from worrying about season 2, which is set to adapt the much more controversial The Last of Us Part II. Quite a bit of outrage, extremely misguided and otherwise, followed the release of the PlayStation game which saw the introduction of a new playable character named Abby, who in the story makes a…very big first impression that is difficult to shrug off, even after you step into her boots in the second half of the game.

Besides the debate concerning Abby’s very specific role in the story as initially its villain and then a more sympathetic co-protagonist, much was said online about her muscular figure. Yes, in the game, Abby is absolutely ripped, a choice that led to both praise from players as well as hateful comments from a loud minority who felt developer Naughty Dog was trying to push an agenda by featuring a female character who didn’t conform to a specific body type.

Kaitlyn Dever (No One Will Save You), who’s set to play Abby on season 2 of the HBO show, will undoubtedly face similar scrutiny when she’s introduced on screen in April. But while it’s currently unclear just how closely the show will follow the story of Part II—the first season made a few changes to the original, after all—executive producer and game director Neil Druckmann and showrunner Craig Mazin have confirmed one major change to the live-action version of the character: Dever, who has a petite figure, wasn’t asked to bulk up to play Abby.