From Wanda Maximoff to Love & Death: Elizabeth Olsen’s Best Roles

After appearing in her sister Mary-Kate and Ashley’s projects in a child, Elizabeth Olsen took a break from on-screen acting until her film debut in 2011’s Martha Marcy May Marlene. In the decade since, Elizabeth has proven herself to be so much more than just the “other” Olsen sister with a filmography full of compelling roles that show her incredible range as an actor. In honor of her most recent role as Candy Montgomery in the Max miniseries Love & Death, here are some of Elizabeth Olsen’s best roles so far that truly prove she’s one of the best actors of the last decade.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Elizabeth Olsen first brought the Marvel comics character Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. The Scarlet Witch to life in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but where she really shines as this character is in the TV series WandaVision. Balancing the different comedy styles of the series’ sitcom influences with the underlying themes of loss and grief is not an easy task, and yet Olsen embodies Wanda so well that it looks effortless.

Even though Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness unjustly makes Wanda the main villain of the movie, Olsen still finds a way to make us empathize with her even as she’s murdering her way through the multiverse. The subtle sadness behind Wanda’s anger lets us know that the Wanda we know and love is still in there somewhere, and hopefully Olsen will be able to come back and give her the redemption arc she deserves.

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Before she was destroying Infinity Stones with her bare hands in the MCU, Elizabeth Olsen played Martha in the indie film Martha Marcy May Marlene. Even though this is one of her first roles, Olsen proved from the beginning that she could handle complex characters. After escaping a cult, Martha tries to find safety with her estranged sister, Lucy (Sarah Paulson), but struggles to handle the trauma of the abuse she went through. Not only was she assaulted repeatedly by the cult’s leader Patrick (John Hawkes), but she was also expected to help with an initiation ritual that includes drugging young women so that Patrick could rape them. As repressed memories begin to surface, Martha has to contend with the fact that she was complicit in the abuse of others as well as the abuse she went through herself. Martha Marcy May Marlene is a heavy movie, but Olsen carries that weight well.