The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Train

June was always going to push Serena off that train. The fact that she did it to save her was the surprise. The gap between last season’s cliffhanger meeting and this episode’s opening scene of June blissfully cradling baby Noah with no Serena in sight, in fact, made me wonder if she’d already done it. Hi Serena. Bye Serena?

But no, having lost herself in the ecstasy of salvaging Fred, June has learned that bloody revenge may feel great in the moment, but it doesn’t heal deep wounds. Only grace, such as she offered a labouring Serena in a cow shed, can do that. That’s why June didn’t join the baying mob in tearing Serena limb from limb, but stood against them. A little further along her recovery journey than the train’s other passengers, she knows that more violence against women and children, and another baby torn from its mother’s arms, isn’t the answer.

From the moment the train doctor’s memory was jogged to the point that he publicly named Serena, the tension built beautifully and really made the most of the claustrophobic carriage setting. The whole sequence was filmed like a zombie movie – the women who’d been swapping Gilead war stories with Serena moments before became rampaging creatures ready to rip her apart when they realised who she really was. By the time the would-be attackers were clawing at the door glass, their transformation into wild beasts was complete.

Before that turn, all of the episode’s drama and entertainment had to come from a single source: June’s deep well of antipathy for Serena meeting Serena’s robotic pronouncements on the sunlit uplands towards which they were heading, praise be. Thanks to our familiarity with these well-written and even better-acted characters, that turned out to be plenty. Their double-act was compelling, and even funny. Serena’s clueless attachment and attempts at fellow-feeling coming up against June’s ‘WTF lady?’ boundary setting made for good viewing.

Serena’s key character moment in the episode though, was the bitter outburst she made when cornered. A dumber show might have made that Serena’s epiphany, in which she’d look around at the suffering caused by Gilead, realise her wrongdoing and plead for forgiveness. Not The Handmaid’s Tale. Nika Castillo and Bruce Miller’s script knew that under pressure, fundamentalists gonna fundamental, and that’s exactly what Serena did. “Your children were saved!”, “God took your country away!” she screamed, revealing the snarling teeth beneath her wishy-washy “It seems that all of us here were at some point involved in some kind of violence” support group platitudes.

Serena’s outpouring was intense even for Gilead, to judge by the scene between Nick and his father-in-law High Commander Wharton – a new character for this season. A powerful DC commander responsible for God knows how many atrocities, Wharton came across as surprisingly chill. His language was relaxed, and his attitude to Nick – who’d just spent a night in jail after punching out Commander Lawrence – was casual and almost modern. No hellfire and brimstone there, at least not on the surface. Nick’s new spying-for-the-US gig will clearly be extra dangerous though, under his eye.