The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: What Happened In Season 5?

The Sons of Jacob clearly thought so. They allowed Serena to stage Fred’s funeral as a televised state occasion (which she cunningly used to flaunt her access to June and Luke’s now adolescent daughter Hannah, as an act of revenge against June, who’d sent Serena Fred’s severed finger in the mail). But that didn’t mean that Serena was wanted back in Gilead. A powerful, educated woman? There’s no place for her in the regime. Enter: the Wheelers.

Part of the growing pro-Gilead movement outside the regime, the Wheelers were a wealthy childless couple who’d chosen to cosplay as a Gileadean Wife and Commander. They welcomed the pregnant Serena into their home as a guest, but it was soon clear that she was more like their prisoner and, in a stunning twist of fate, Serena was essentially subjected to life as a pregnant Handmaid. So, she escaped.

Serena’s day job, as decided by the Sons of Jacob, was to spearhead a new Gilead Cultural Center to promote the regime in Canada and to work as a diplomat there. She didn’t miss an opportunity while there to taunt June, even inviting her to the launch with an invitation addressed to “Offred”. Serena also taunted Luke about his failure to protect June and Hannah, prompting him to undertake a dangerous mission into No-Man’s Land with June to get information about Hannah’s new Wife School.

When that mission led to June and Luke being arrested by Commander Wheeler’s private army, Luke was released, but June was due to be executed. Serena begged Wheeler to be allowed to witness June’s death, and then to be the one to shoot her in revenge for Fred’s murder. However, instead of killing June, Serena turned the gun on the Wheelers’ bodyguard and she and June escaped together. Serena went into labour in a barn on the road, and instead of abandoning her, June delivered the baby and got Serena to hospital when she became seriously ill. In revenge though, Luke informed the authorities and Serena was arrested and separated from her newborn, who was given to the Wheelers to foster.

Now branded a criminal, Serena’s Handmaid-lite experience came full circle as she was forced to live as a prisoner with the Wheelers and to breastfeed her son while Alanis Wheeler raised him as her own. Cleverly, Serena managed to escape with Noah during an event at the Cultural Center, and to get fake ID papers that let her on the refugee train.

Commander Lawrence, New Bethlehem, Janine, and Nick & Rose

Joseph Lawrence came up with a plan to bolster Gilead’s standing on the world stage, which involved the creation of an enclave called New Bethlehem on a New England island. There, refugees from Gilead would be welcomed back to live under a less restrictive version of the regime and to show the world that Gilead wasn’t without compassion.