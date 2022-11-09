The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Finale Review: Safe

The finale’s view on the state of the world might have been bleak, but it still emphasised the existence of goodness and love. Three men made sacrifices – to a greater or lesser extent – to protect June and Nichole. Mark Tuello risked his position to get them on a train, while Nick and Luke exchanged their own freedom and safety for their daughter, and for the woman they adore. (Nichole has two dads, both in love with her mother, and when this is all over we demand the sitcom that scenario deserves.)

Two dads, a mother, plus whatever Serena is to that little girl – doting former kidnapper, creepy auntie who gets you a bible every birthday? That final reunion in the train carriage made a nicely wry counterpart to the high emotions of June and Luke’s goodbye. Serena’s moonstruck “Hi June” meeting June’s ‘Seriously. Her?’ eyebrow-raise sliced through the intensity and set up the journey ahead. Looks like the road trip is back on for season six.

What’s the betting that Serena’s going to interpret this coincidence as yet more proof that June is her own heaven-sent angel? Of all the punishments this show has laid on June Osborne, her inability to shake Serena is perhaps the meanest. It’s certainly the funniest.

There was obviously nothing funny about the brutal car attack, which proved that finale director Elisabeth Moss hasn’t run out of inventively sickening ways to shoot her character’s pain. Almost every scene leading up to the attack, and most after it, were made ominous by the old horror movie trick of whistling wind and silence. June’s been the star of a horror movie since this show began – she’s its final girl.

Or one of two. Janine is still fighting, having spent season five looping the loop between obedience and rebellion under Aunt Lydia and her weird-ass mother’s love. Like June with the New Bethlehem proposal, Janine turned down the offer of mandated, supervised time with a daughter she’d have to pretend wasn’t hers, and instead let Naomi Putnam have it both barrels. The intense satisfaction of that moment was only compromised by Ever Carradine playing Naomi’s utter cluelessness about being a baddy in this story so well that you almost felt sorry for her. Almost.

Lawrence lost any shot at our sympathy when he turned a blind eye to Gilead targeting June (spot the bumper sticker on that SUV? That regime’s branding has always been on-point). It’s not the first time Lawrence has done that; he also voted for the Chicago air strikes that nearly killed June and Janine in season four. This betrayal was a step too far for Nick, who wrestled with his conscience and came down on the side of: fuck it. He could either watch helplessly as Gilead killed June and maybe Nicole, or he could take Mark up on his offer and turn US spy, so he did. Finally! Long-awaited movement from Nick Blaine, who’s gearing up for an eventful final season.