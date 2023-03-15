The Flash Movie Villain Finally Revealed in Merch Leak

This post contains minor spoilers for The Flash movie.

Everyone talks about Batman, Spider-Man, and the X-Men when talking about the great rogues galleries in superhero comics. But the Flash belongs up there with the rest of them. Even before writer Geoff Johns made the Rogues into a sympathetic team of lovable losers during his early 2000s run, Captain Cold, the Pied Piper, and the Weather Wizard were among the most interesting baddies that cape comics had to offer.

So with Barry Allen set to make his big-screen solo (not really solo) movie debut in this year’s The Flash, fans were a little surprised to hear rumors that Dark Flash would be the primary villain, alongside Man of Steel bad guy General Zod. But thanks to a merchandising leak (via The Direct), we now have confirmation that Barry will indeed be fighting a much more intense version of himself in the Dark Flash.

Not to be confused with Black Flash, the speed-force embodiment of death, Dark Flash debuted during the excellent Mark Waid run in the late 90s, when Wally West was the main Flash. The Dark Flash comes from an alternate reality in which Wally failed to save his wife Linda Park, becoming more bitter and violent because of it.