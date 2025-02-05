The Energy of the 2025 Royal Rumble Was Unmatched

As the lights dimmed and the arena began to buzz with anticipation, it was impossible not to feel the weight of history in the making. Every fan had their theories: Who would make a surprise return? Which superstar would punch their ticket to WrestleMania 41? Would John Cena enter at #30 and win the Rumble? The questions swirled, but the only certainty was that the night would be one to remember.

The countdown for the Women’s Royal Rumble match began—”10… 9… 8…”—and the roar of the crowd signaled that it was finally time. The biggest surprise was the return of Alexa Bliss, who for awhile many thought was not coming back to the WWE. The pop she got almost blew my ears out.

The Women’s Royal Rumble match was, without question, one of the highlights of the night. With intense athleticism, surprise entrants, and thrilling eliminations, it was a battle from start to finish. But it was Charlotte Flair who came out on top, making history yet again with her second Royal Rumble victory. Flair’s dominant performance saw her eliminate some of WWE’s toughest women, and when it came down to the final moments, she showed why she’s called “The Queen.” Her victory solidified her place at WrestleMania 41.

Another exciting surprise of the match was the former TNA Women’s Champion Jordynne Grace. The crowd went wild when she made her unexpected entry, bringing her trademark power and intensity to the Rumble. Even at this early point, it seems like Jordynne Grace’s entrance into WWE promises to be a game-changer for the women’s division

One match that was a little lackluster was the DIY vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. It was a back-and-forth battle that showcased the brilliance of both teams. The in-ring chemistry between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa and Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley was undeniable. That being said, as much as it was a fantastic contest, it did feel a bit like a match that could have been saved for SmackDown rather than being placed on such a high-profile stage. It just didn’t quite have the same big-match feel as some of the other bouts on the card.

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Title was a display of pure grit and dedication to the craft of professional wrestling. It wasn’t just about the moves—they told a story through their relentless battle, using the ladders in ways that made every thud resonate in your bones. Let me tell you, you could feel every hit, every painful slam of the ladder, even from up in my seat. Every time one of them was slammed into those unforgiving rungs, the stadium let out a collective gasp. You could see the sweat, the determination, the sheer willpower to win—and when it finally ended, the crowd was left in awe. This was a match that reminded everyone why the Ladder Match is one of WWE’s most beloved and brutal concepts.