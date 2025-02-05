The Energy of the 2025 Royal Rumble Was Unmatched
We were in attendance at this year's WWE Royal Rumble and have a few thoughts about the night, the big winners, and the incredible vibe in Indianapolis.
Wrestling fans know that there are few events more thrilling than the WWE Royal Rumble, and 2025’s edition, held in Indianapolis, Indiana, was no exception. But what made this year’s Rumble even more unforgettable wasn’t just the action in the ring—it was the way the entire city embraced the spectacle. Indy wasn’t just a host city; it became WWE territory for an entire weekend.
Indianapolis went all in, transforming downtown into a wrestling fan’s dream. Not even Indianapolis International Airport wasn’t spared from the Rumble fever. As soon as I stepped off the plane, I was greeted by huge WWE Royal Rumble promo banners hanging from the rafters.
The airport felt like the first stop on a journey into a full-blown WWE experience. Perhaps the most fun touch came in the form of street name changes. Fans strolling through the heart of downtown found themselves walking past intersections like “Seth ‘Freakin’ Rd” and “Cody Rd.” The “Yeet St” led directly to Lucas Oil Stadium, and “Bloodline Ave” was filled with fans wearing Roman Reigns shirts. The entire vibe was a celebration of WWE’s rich culture.
The energy inside Lucas Oil Stadium was even better. Over 70,000 wrestling fans from across the globe flooded the venue, their chants echoing through the space, each one sporting the latest WWE gear and preparing for what was sure to be a night full of surprises. The event generated the largest gate of any single-night event in WWE history, with 70,342 fans in attendance.
As the lights dimmed and the arena began to buzz with anticipation, it was impossible not to feel the weight of history in the making. Every fan had their theories: Who would make a surprise return? Which superstar would punch their ticket to WrestleMania 41? Would John Cena enter at #30 and win the Rumble? The questions swirled, but the only certainty was that the night would be one to remember.
The countdown for the Women’s Royal Rumble match began—”10… 9… 8…”—and the roar of the crowd signaled that it was finally time. The biggest surprise was the return of Alexa Bliss, who for awhile many thought was not coming back to the WWE. The pop she got almost blew my ears out.
The Women’s Royal Rumble match was, without question, one of the highlights of the night. With intense athleticism, surprise entrants, and thrilling eliminations, it was a battle from start to finish. But it was Charlotte Flair who came out on top, making history yet again with her second Royal Rumble victory. Flair’s dominant performance saw her eliminate some of WWE’s toughest women, and when it came down to the final moments, she showed why she’s called “The Queen.” Her victory solidified her place at WrestleMania 41.
Another exciting surprise of the match was the former TNA Women’s Champion Jordynne Grace. The crowd went wild when she made her unexpected entry, bringing her trademark power and intensity to the Rumble. Even at this early point, it seems like Jordynne Grace’s entrance into WWE promises to be a game-changer for the women’s division
One match that was a little lackluster was the DIY vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. It was a back-and-forth battle that showcased the brilliance of both teams. The in-ring chemistry between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa and Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley was undeniable. That being said, as much as it was a fantastic contest, it did feel a bit like a match that could have been saved for SmackDown rather than being placed on such a high-profile stage. It just didn’t quite have the same big-match feel as some of the other bouts on the card.
Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Title was a display of pure grit and dedication to the craft of professional wrestling. It wasn’t just about the moves—they told a story through their relentless battle, using the ladders in ways that made every thud resonate in your bones. Let me tell you, you could feel every hit, every painful slam of the ladder, even from up in my seat. Every time one of them was slammed into those unforgiving rungs, the stadium let out a collective gasp. You could see the sweat, the determination, the sheer willpower to win—and when it finally ended, the crowd was left in awe. This was a match that reminded everyone why the Ladder Match is one of WWE’s most beloved and brutal concepts.
As the Men’s Royal Rumble match was about to start, everyone had their bets: Would CM Punk get his favor from Paul Heyman to win? Would we see a dominating performance from a returning legend? How long would it take Roman Reigns to walk down the ramp?
Then, in one of the most unexpected moments in WWE history, Jey Uso—the man who’d long become the biggest babyface in the company—was the last man standing. “Main Event” Jey Uso had done it: he was heading to WrestleMania 41 as the Royal Rumble winner. Some in the crowd were in disbelief, others in celebration, but the common thread was shock. The stadium erupted into a frenzy as Jey pointed to the WrestleMania sign above, fireworks lighting the Wrestlemania 41 sign .
For those of us watching, it was a moment that captured the essence of WWE—the unpredictability, the drama, and the sheer emotion that can make a live event so exhilarating. Jey’s victory wasn’t just a storyline twist; it was a symbol of the unpredictable magic that makes WWE special.
When the lights went down on Royal Rumble 2025, the night was far from over. The streets of Indianapolis stayed alive with the energy of the event, as fans spilled out into downtown to celebrate. Some found themselves debating the night’s biggest moments, while others—perhaps a little too inspired by the show—recreated their favorite wrestling moves on the sidewalk.
Looking back on my experience at the 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, I can say it was one of the most thrilling WWE events I’ve ever attended. From the way the city embraced the spectacle to the surprises that unfolded in the ring, this Rumble will be talked about for years to come. Jey Uso’s shocking victory was the cherry on top of an unforgettable night, and it’s one that will be etched in the minds of WWE fans for a long time.