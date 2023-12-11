The Curse: What Living in an Eco-Friendly House is Really Like

While my house isn’t covered in mirrors, I did get an eerie feeling of déjà vu as I watched the first few episodes of The Curse. The Curse is a show so layered with squirm-inducing interpersonal and marital strife, the borderline mortifying desire to be seen, awkward interactions, white guilt, and more that it’s hard to not see oneself in at least part of the story as it unfolds. But as someone who just finished building a near net-zero home, the story almost feels suffocating to me, much like living in a thermos.

The house that my partner and I built is not a passive house, but it does share many of the same features as Whitney’s Española creations. I don’t have a prison sink/toilet combo, but I do have an ERV, electric appliances, and insanely thick, extra insulated walls. Unlike Whitney and her quest for a Joanna Gaines-like dominance over the Española community, we weren’t focused on optics when we designed our home. Instead, we just wanted to do what we could to minimize our ecological footprint while we had the chance. Our home isn’t eligible for any fancy awards or certifications — see: gas fireplace, also: generator — and we never cared about that. We just made decisions that were right for us … and that helped us take advantage of all the tax rebates.

Pictures: Insulated Zip walls (the green boards)

Whitney, in all her controlling glory, seems to be building houses that are more of an exercise in focusing her ideologies on others instead of creating energy-efficient homes that are welcoming and comfortable to potential buyers. They are extreme in every sense of the word. The first potential buyers in episode 5, titled “It’s A Good Day,” seem to recognize that when they ask about installing an AC unit to help cope with the sweltering heat. The house I live in has something called a heat pump, an appliance which runs entirely on electricity and magic. (I’m a writer, not a scientist.) The point is, Whitney could have easily outfitted her homes with creature comforts for potential buyers and still maintained her eco-friendly goals. Building a passive, mirrored house is totally cool if that’s what you personally love, but building ten of them and then throwing a tantrum when eager buyers don’t appear is something else entirely.

In a previous episode, Whitney is incensed when Vic, the buyer from the pilot episode of Flipanthrophy, tells her that he’s ditched his fancy induction range in exchange for a gas range. This is wild on many levels — that guy is gonna need some sort of venting system to deal with the potentially noxious fumes that don’t dissipate in the thermos-like atmosphere of his new home — but Whitney is apoplectic. The gas stove means that the unit doesn’t qualify as a passive house anymore, and her dreams are being dashed by the very people she’s ostensibly trying to help.

There is one guy who loves the house: Mark Rose, played by an energetic, charismatic, and always-welcome Dean Cain. Whitney doesn’t love the guy— he has a Blue Lives Matter flag on his truck — but Mark seems to fully understand what he’s getting into, and likes the house as an off-the-grid option. He mentions thermal bridging, which shows that he’s done his homework. Long story short, thermal bridging is an issue with materials that pass straight through the construction of a home from the outdoors to the indoors, especially materials that easily conduct heat or cold like glass or metal. One solution here is to add insulation. Another is to install double or even triple-pane windows in the home to provide a buffer to trap the air before it can infiltrate your home. Or, in the peculiar case of Whitney and Asher’s homes, to maybe not even have windows? Are there windows? I don’t remember seeing any? A home with few (or no?!) windows offers maximum privacy but minimum exposure to light. It’s starting to feel like these houses really are prisons…

Or are they thermoses? Thermos prisons? That all sounds like torture. When Whitney encounters the bird, she’s waiting for a blow test at her and Asher’s newest build. A blow test is a non-invasive test that determines how much air is escaping a house. It’s completely safe to be inside during the test, so it’s a testament to just how extra Whitney is that she’s decided to step outside while it’s being conducted. Houses that are constructed to be airtight need an additional system called an HRV (Heat Recovery Ventilator) or ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilator) to help circulate fresh air inside the house, providing ventilation without destabilizing the temperature inside the dwelling.