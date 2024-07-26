The Boys Spinoff Will Explore the Dark Fascist Origins of the Supes

Unless your political persuasion got in the way, you probably didn’t need much help understanding the fascist undertones of the Seven, the premier superhero team in the Amazon series The Boys. After all, the Seven’s leader Homelander (Antony Starr) is a blond-haired, blue-eyed Superman stand-in who wears a cape made out of the American flag, and regularly attends evangelical meetings where he compares his will to the will of God.

Amazon will further expound on the fascist roots of the superheroes in The Boys: Vought Rising. As announced at San Diego Comic-Con, The Boys: Vought Rising will go back to the first days of the global mega-corporation Vought International. According to a statement from The Boys‘ showrunner Eric Kripke and Vought Rising showrunner Paul Grellong (via Variety), the series will be “a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.”

Fans will recognize two of those names as key guest stars from the second and third seasons of The Boys. Portrayed by Aya Cash, Stormfront joined the Seven with not just super-strength and the ability to shoot lightning from her fingertips, but also social media savviness. Stormfront won legions of fans with her truth-telling videos and pseudo-feminist rhetoric, even as it included several racist dogwhistles. Eventually, the second season of The Boys revealed Stormfront as an actual member of the Nazi Party during World War II. She was kept young by the Compound V, which gave her those superpowers. Moreover, Stormfront was the wife of Frederick Vought, the Nazi scientist who developed Compound V and founded Vought International.

Cash will return for Vought Rising, as will Jensen Ackles, who debuted as Soldier Boy in The Boys‘ third season. With his military get-up and omnipresent shield, Soldier Boy was clearly modeled on Captain America, right down to Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the Boys releasing him from a decades’ long cryo-sleep. But unlike the upright Steve Rogers (well, at least the non-Ultimate Universe Steve Rogers), Soldier Boy is a cruel jingoist, even with his predilection for weed and unusual sexual interests. Moreover, Soldier Boy willingly participated in the imperialist projects of Vought International, as planned by future CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito).