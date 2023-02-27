The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1 Review: The Night Owl

And that is powder keg #2: James Spader in all his bearded, long-haired glory–giving serious throwback, fugitive vibes to Red’s “most wanted” photo from the pilot episode.

Apart from all the hair, another glaring feature of this new Red is that he is totally alone. He has no security guard, no driver, no friends to walk the street with him as he makes his escape before powder keg #3 explodes: a literal bomb that Red planted in a townhouse (a.k.a an official annex of the Chinese consulate). It appears that Red is aware of the danger-swarm around him and is unwilling to expose those he cares about to its collateral damage. Why else would he not inform Chuck (Jonathan Holtzman), Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) or the Task Force of his presence? Only Red’s former bodyguards fully understand how ominous the situation is when Chuck informs Dembe that he received a weird postcard from their old boss signed with a simple “Red.” This postscript carries a message that only they can decipher.

In addition to Wujing, other former blacklisters appear in this episode and not all of them survive. Those that are still breathing at the end of “The Night Owl” represent a formidable beginning to a crew that can be expected to grow exponentially with each new episode of season 10. While the band of criminals increases, the FBI Task Force is looking meager. When Red makes his first appearance at the Post Office black site, he deems the FBI team more a “coffee klatch” than a “force.”

But that tune is changing as Agents Dembe Zuma and Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) are introduced to Siya Malik (Anya Banerjee), who turns out to be instrumental in solving the mystery of the night owl. In fact, she puts her life on the line in service to the team that her mother, Agent Meera Malik, worked with prior to her assassination in season 1. Siya proves that she is tough and trustworthy as she gets her foot in the door with the Task Force and self-advocates for an official position on the FBI team.

Whether Director Harrold Cooper (Harry Lennix) hires her or not remains to be seen, but we can be sure that the Task Force and Red are going to need all the help they can get in defending against Wujing’s growing syndicate of revenge.