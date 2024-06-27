The Bear Doesn’t Work Without Jon Bernthal as Mikey Berzatto

Mikey Berzatto is nearly impossible to play because he’s not a person so much as he is an ideal. He exists only in the memories of his loved ones, having died by suicide shortly before season 1 began. Those memories haunt the show. You feel Mikey’s presence because the characters feel it. And the actors performing those characters surely feel it too because Bernthal crafted a vibrant character to contend with.

The Bear has been great from its first episode on. But it didn’t fully become the best version of itself until season 1 episode 6 “Ceres,” in which Mikey is first introduced via flashback. As Mikey attends to the Berzatto family dinner and enthralls his siblings with a story that they’ve all heard a thousand times, the melancholy at the center of the story firmly locks into place and is never dislodged. Every character on The Bear makes more sense when you remember what they’ve lost. Even Syd, who never knew Mikey, has to confront his shade within Carmy’s baby blue eyes every day.

Thanks to Bernthal’s magnetic charm, the audience doesn’t even have to abstractly conceptualize what the Berzattos lost. We see it time and time again via flashback. The latest example comes in season 3 episode 6 “Napkins.” The installment, directed by Ayo Edebiri, is about Tina’s (Liza Colón-Zayas) backstory, but it’s also about Mikey and how he turned the Original Beef of Chicagoland into something that mattered to a group of misfits.

After Tina suffers the indignity of rejection after rejection, she stops by the Original Beef to wait for her train home. Richie provides her with a free coffee and sandwich, which she takes to the backroom to eat and softly cry over the mounting frustrations in her life. When Richie, Neil, and Mikey notice the weeping woman in their dining room, they elect to send Mikey over to investigate. What follows is a beautiful 10-minute conversation about nothing…and everything.

Mikey isn’t some sort of wise sage. Truth be told, he’s actually a little dumb. He remains beguiled by the picture of a beautiful floral arrangement that Carmy sent him from Noma in Copenhagen. He is, however, empathetic enough to understand that it’s means something to Carmy and he intuits that it might mean something to this crying stranger as well. Of course, Tina doesn’t see the significance of the edible flowers but the scene drips with the irony that one day she’ll be making elevated dishes just like under the auspices of the genius chef who sent the photo.

In place of pretty words or prettier flowers, Mikey can offer only some time to listen. And it turns out that’s all Tina needs. The pair bond over how things are always hard – something’s always breaking, or somebody’s always late – but kind of lovely as well. There’s a whole planet full of kids out there armed with the energy to do great things, and the ignorance to not realize how hard it will be. It’s not a deep conversation by any means, but it’s an important one. It brings Tina into the fold as an employee at Original Beef and later The Bear.