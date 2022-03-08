The Andy Warhol Diaries Review: An Elusive Icon Comes into Focus

The series begins with Andy’s childhood in Pittsburgh, but because Warhol and Hackett didn’t start the process until 1976, much of his early work in New York is brushed over. We get bowlfuls of the soup can illustrations, and Jessica Beck, a curator at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, expertly abstracts the movements from commercial artist to Pop Art innovator. The Factory years, however, are rushed through to get to their life-changing disruption, when Valerie Solanas, author of the S.C.U.M. Manifesto, shoots Warhol in 1968. The sequence itself is harrowing, especially hearing the fear in the voice of one all-too-close eye witness also threatened at gunpoint.

The diaries are forthright in ways Andy never articulated in public, expanding on his relationships with gender, sexuality, beauty, and identity. Throughout the many public inquiries, Warhol told journalists he was asexual. The documentary presents a full arc to the love story between Andy and Jed Johnson, who was hired by Factory director Paul Morrissey because he was too good-looking to be delivering packages. The memories from Jed’s twin brother Jay Johnson are touching, but his analysis of the relationship itself is tacitly moving.

Jed nursed Andy after the shooting, remained faithful to the artists’ business, and built his own interior design works into a cause célèbre. He even directed the last of the Factory films, the much-maligned and ghastly underseen Andy Warhol’s Bad. A personal favorite sequence in the documentary is hearing John Waters explain why that was more like his films than Warhol’s production portfolio.

Rossi excels in reinforcing the very things Andy’s art undermined. He finds subtle commentary while analyzing Warhol the business artist, painting commissioned portraits of the most fabulously successful, while being seen at the most conspicuous events. It is a fun ride to go along on, probably the era the audience is most familiar with, but the artist still seems to wake up alone. Home movies show the very public face in very private moments, allowing grins, but showing smile lines, during Andy’s relationship with Paramount Pictures executive Jon Gould. He also had a twin brother, something which fascinated Warhol as very Pop art. Gould passed as straight. This is enigmatic to Warhol and the people around him, and Rossi uses this to allow contemporary comparisons to sink in.

The documentary shows how the tension between the asexual aura Warhol cultivates and the open freedom of 1970s gay scene made for internal confusion which became daring art. Some of Warhol’s most controversial showings coincide with his most mainstream successes. His celebrity profile thrives against his most exquisitely stark, lurid, and pornographic exhibits. While a collaboration with one flamboyant model seems designed to derail the commercialism and alienate the art community, Rossi always finds a safe landing in ever-progressive inclusion. But not without conditions. Former Interview magazine editor Bob Colacello, who wrote the 1990 Warhol tell-all Holy Terror, explains Warhol’s collaboration with Jean-Michel Basquiat in the 1980s was “paternal and homosexual,” complicated and brilliant. But Warhol could be artistically cruel to Basquiat in diary entries.

Warhol’s fear of HIV/AIDS is well-documented in the published diaries. The documentary presents it both through the lens of New York’s gay community, and in the context of Warhol’s personal anguish and artistic output. The AIDS epidemic and Warhol’s fear of hospitals intersect several times during the course of the series. It shades and foreshadows the two most dramatic of events. The stabbing, which turned Warhol inward, and the fatal heart attack Warhol suffered, at age 58, after delaying gall-bladder surgery. It also pervades his later life rediscovery of religious art, even as it is foreshadowed from the entries’ earliest recollections.