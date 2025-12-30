Terry Gilliam Slams Time Bandits TV Show Failures

Time Bandits was a rare “one and done” series for Apple. The show, based on the 1981 fantasy-adventure film by Terry Gilliam, was abruptly cancelled last year despite fairly decent reviews.

Gilliam thinks he knows why. In a typically outspoken interview with la Repubblica (via World of Reel), the often controversial director says that the show’s failure was down to its lack of little people in the cast, many of whom were featured in the original film. Gilliam also claims execs said that casting actors of short stature wouldn’t work for a teenage audience.

“They kept it from me for months that there were no dwarves in the series – something I consider structural to that story,” Gilliam explained. “When I found out, it was too late, and that’s why the series failed.”

It seems Gilliam was also unhappy with the direction the new series was taking after finally reading some scripts, explicitly calling out the show’s co-creator and star, Taika Waititi, as someone he was initially glad to see take the reins of a new reimagining of his film, but who he suggests ultimately let him down.