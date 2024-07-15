Terminator Zero Trailer Introduces a New Skynet Rival

“You can never go back,” warns Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno) in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix anime series Terminator Zero.

That’s a strange thing to hear from a character who literally went back in time. A human resistance soldier from 2022, Eiko has been sent to the year 1997. She’s there to stop a Terminator (voiced by Timothy Olyphant), itself sent to kill someone who might threaten the Machines in the future.

That sure sounds like Terminator Zero is moving back, all the way to the timeline of the first two (and easily best) Terminator movies. But Terminator Zero puts a twist on the proceedings by focusing not on any Connors or even Miles Dyson, the scientist who co-creates evil AI Skynet.

Rather, Terminator Zero features Malcolm Lee (voiced by Andre Holland), a scientist living in Japan. Lee is working on an AI that threatens to compete with Skynet. As the trailer shows, Lee is haunted by visions of Judgment Day, even if he doesn’t exactly understand what he’s seeing. Things grow worse when a Terminator arrives to kill him before he can complete his work.