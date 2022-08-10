Tales of the Walking Dead Release Time, Episodes, and Plot

The Walking Dead may be ending later this year after 11 seasons and over a decade on the air, but there are still plenty of stories to be told in this post-apocalyptic world. Tales of the Walking Dead is an anthology spinoff series set in the world of The Walking Dead that will take us to different times and places within this universe in the United States and beyond. The AMC series will give us a glimpse into the lives of other survivors and how they’ve changed, for better or worse, in their new reality.

When and Where Will Tales of the Walking Dead Be Available to Watch?

The first episode of Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere on Aug. 14, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and will be available to watch on AMC+ three days prior on Aug. 11, 2022. The rest of the season will follow a weekly structure, with subsequent episodes being available to watch on AMC+ a full week before they air on AMC.

It's the summer of #TalesOfTWD. pic.twitter.com/Pd4ea8bR5r — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 9, 2022

How Many Episodes Will Tales of the Walking Dead Have?

Tales of the Walking Dead will have 6 hour-long standalone episodes, each focusing on a different story set in the Walking Dead universe. Each episode will be about a different group of characters, both familiar and new to the franchise.

What Will the Plot of the Episodes Look Like?

According to IMDb, the first episode “Evie/Joe” is a road-trip story in which “a reclusive prepper abandons his bunker in search of a female prepper from his past; along the way, he meets an unlikely ally who is his polar opposite; they team up in an effort to find their lost loved ones.” Notable actors for this episode include Olivia Munn and Terry Crews.