Tales of the Walking Dead Release Time, Episodes, and Plot
Tales of the Walking Dead represents a new era for the TWD franchise. Here is when and where you can watch it.
The Walking Dead may be ending later this year after 11 seasons and over a decade on the air, but there are still plenty of stories to be told in this post-apocalyptic world. Tales of the Walking Dead is an anthology spinoff series set in the world of The Walking Dead that will take us to different times and places within this universe in the United States and beyond. The AMC series will give us a glimpse into the lives of other survivors and how they’ve changed, for better or worse, in their new reality.
When and Where Will Tales of the Walking Dead Be Available to Watch?
The first episode of Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere on Aug. 14, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and will be available to watch on AMC+ three days prior on Aug. 11, 2022. The rest of the season will follow a weekly structure, with subsequent episodes being available to watch on AMC+ a full week before they air on AMC.
How Many Episodes Will Tales of the Walking Dead Have?
Tales of the Walking Dead will have 6 hour-long standalone episodes, each focusing on a different story set in the Walking Dead universe. Each episode will be about a different group of characters, both familiar and new to the franchise.
What Will the Plot of the Episodes Look Like?
According to IMDb, the first episode “Evie/Joe” is a road-trip story in which “a reclusive prepper abandons his bunker in search of a female prepper from his past; along the way, he meets an unlikely ally who is his polar opposite; they team up in an effort to find their lost loved ones.” Notable actors for this episode include Olivia Munn and Terry Crews.
Via a press release from AMC, episode 2 “ Blair/Gina” is set during “the onslaught of the apocalypse in Atlanta, Georgia, 2010. As everyday people try to understand the bizarre events unfolding around them, it’s anything but business as usual at the Circle of Trust Insurance Company. Blair (Parker Posey) and Gina (Jillian Bell), two co-workers who despise each other, are relentlessly confronted with life-threatening choices that make them question whom they want to be at the end of the world.”
Via the same press release, episode 4 “Amy/Dr. Everett” is set years into the apocalypse after “nature has consumed much of the world as we once knew it, and yet, humans endeavor to survive. Naturalist Dr. Chauncey Everett (Anthony Edwards) has spent the last decade in voluntary isolation; however, when Amy (Poppy Liu), an extroverted survivor, knowingly crosses into no man’s land, Dr. Everett’s own humanity is put into question.”
While details of episodes 3, 5, and 6 are still under wraps, showrunner Channing Powell has stated that “each episode has its own tone and look to it” and that episodes will skew anywhere from humorous to high-stakes, depending on the story.