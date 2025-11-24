Talamasca Showrunners Provide Answers to That Complicated Season 1 Ending

The Location of the 752 Is Revealed

Much of the series’ first season has revolved around the hunt for the mysterious 752, an object that contains centuries of the Talamasca’s research and knowledge about the immortals and other supernatural creatures that populate the world. (The name “752” refers to the date of the organization’s founding.) In the wake of the destruction of the Talamasca’s Amsterdam library, it’s now the only location of key knowledge — including the identities of vampires and other supernatural beings around the world — and, as such, is a pretty desirable bit of leverage for almost everyone on the series’ canvas, whether human or vampire.

The finale’s big twist, of course, is that the 752 isn’t an object at all — it’s a person. Doris, the girl who’s kept popping up repeatedly at key moments to help Guy out of various jams, isn’t actually a witch as many of us had presumed. She’s Helen’s twin sister, originally named Emma, whose supernatural gift is a sort of superpowered eidetic memory that allows her to perfectly recall…well, literally, everything. Any book she’s read, any person she’s met, any piece of information she’s been given, even the weather she experienced on a given day, all appear to essentially live forever inside her head. Turned into a vampire on the Talamasca’s orders, she’s been forced to become a living (well… technically undead) repository for the entirety of their knowledge and history.

“We didn’t know from the very, very jump, but we knew well before we started writing the season,” showrunner Matt Lafferty told Den of Geek when asked about the decision to make the 752 a person rather than a physical object. “It was something that emerged over the early days of the writers’ room, and it just seemed right. If the Talamasca is an organization that watches and is always there and is always gathering information, what would it mean to put that kind of knowledge inside of a living being?”

The late-in-season revelation does shake up many of our assumptions, as viewers, about what we’ve spent the previous six episodes watching, both in terms of our understanding of how the Talamasca operates and what might happen to Doris should her secret become common knowledge amongst the show’s various competing factions.

“It just felt right for our story and, obviously, it creates real stakes,” Lafferty said. “If you’re trying to look for a book — a book can’t get hurt. A book might get burned, or it might disappear, and that might be a certain sadness. But the peril that an actual being is in if they’re the one that’s being sought after just felt like a new and interesting idea to us and something that could only live in a world like this.”

Guy Comes Into His Own

Guy initially serves as our entry point into the world of the Talamasca, a young law school graduate struggling to control his mind-reading abilities who learns that pretty much everything he’s always assumed to be true about his life and the world around him is a lie. Not only are supernatural beings like vampires real, but his entire existence has essentially been manipulated by the Talamasca, from his placement with a foster family to his law school admission.