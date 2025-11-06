Stranger Things Animated Series Shows the Limits of an ’80s Fixation

Every Den of Geek reader knows that Stranger Things is ending this year with the release of the three-part season 5. But every Den of Geek reader also knows that Stranger Things is incredibly popular, and therefore Netflix cannot let it die. The show has garnered legions of fans because of its ability to distill the feel of Stephen King novels and late night monster movies into its 1980s aesthetic, so it’s no surprise that the streamer would make a spinoff emphasizing the decade.

Netflix has announced Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an animated series set between seasons 2 and 3 of the main show. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser showing off cartoon versions the Hawkins kids, riding their bikes and setting out for adventure. In between the brief glimpses, the teaser features Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer and Tales From ’85 showrunner Eric Robles hyping up the show.

All of which is to be expected, but one statement really leaves us scratching our heads. “The idea was to evoke the feeling an ’80s cartoon,” says Matt Duffer, a statement accompanied by storyboards showing the kids peering at a monster around a corner or jumping over a chasm. Certainly, such high adventure concepts would be found in cartoons of the ’80s, whether it be syndicated shows like G.I. Joe and Transformers or movies such as Ralph Bakshi’s Lord of the Rings adaptation.

But the teaser also shows us some clips of the characters in motion. They look incredible: sharp, fluid, dynamic. They also look absolutely nothing like a cartoon from the 1980s.