Star Wars Just Added a New Tragedy to the Clone Wars Era

The first two episodes of the second season, “Spoils of War” and “Ruins of War,” both out today on Disney+, reveal that Tipoca City wasn’t the only place to be destroyed by the Empire in the aftermath of the Clone Wars. When the Batch visit the Outer Rim world of Serenno on a new heist mission, they discover that Imperial bombardment has completely razed the capital city, leaving the once powerful Separatist planet in ruins.

While the Prequel Trilogy never visited Serenno in the films, The Clone Wars fans will know this place well. After all, it’s the home planet of Count Dooku, the Separatist leader and Sith lord first introduced in Attack of the Clones. Although Dooku’s backstory was never fully explored in the films, where he was played by the legendary Christopher Lee, several animated series, books, and comics have fleshed out who he was before the movies and where he came from. The Clone Wars, for example, was the first series to take us to Dooku’s home world and inside Castle Serenno, his seat of power during the Clone Wars.

We learn in The Bad Batch that the castle has been abandoned since Dooku’s death in Revenge of the Sith, but that many treasures still remain inside the building. In the two-part second season premiere, the Batch and stormtroopers fight to recover what’s left of Dooku’s wealth, while the city beyond the castle lies smoldering just below. While it’s not explained why the city was bombarded, one can assume the Empire destroyed it to cover any tracks that would tie the Separatists back to Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious, who played both sides of the galactic war on his way to destroying the Jedi Order. It’s also possible Palps simply had the city razed in order to kill off any remaining Separatist sympathizers on Serenno who might give the Empire trouble in the future.

Either way, The Bad Batch season 2 opens with one more tragedy at the hands of the Empire, and it’s likely that more are yet to come as the Emperor’s reign of terror continues.