The Acolyte Episode 8: Theories About the Finale’s Big Sith Mystery

With just one episode to go, there’s still a big Sith mystery The Acolyte has yet to resolve: what is The Stranger’s true Sith identity? Have we been watching the story of a Sith Lord from Star Wars‘ past all along or is he someone completely new? More importantly, is he the master or the apprentice? While The Stranger has already shown that he’s very powerful in the dark side, is there an even more terrifying threat preparing to reveal itself in the finale?

As we prepare for the final episode, let’s take a look back at the major theories surrounding the show’s Sith…

The Stranger Is Actually Darth Plagueis

The show has really gone out of its way to not reveal Qimir/The Stranger’s true Sith name, suggesting that it’s a name that’ll have quite a bit of impact once it’s unveiled. After all, there wouldn’t be much of a point hiding a whole new Darth name no one’s heard of before. Which is why some fans have theorized the Sith Lord is actually the infamous Darth Plagueis, who was first mentioned by Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith.

Yes, turning Plagueis into a human Sith Lord would be a departure from Legends continuity, in which Palpatine’s former master was a Muun. Since the show takes place 100 years before The Phantom Menace, you also sorta have to squint to make the dates work, since this would mean Plagueis was old as all hell by the time Palpatine usurped him. That said, Plagueis was obsessed with prolonging his life indefinitely, so he would be old as hell, wouldn’t he?