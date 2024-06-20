The Acolyte Episode 4 Offers Huge Clues About the Sith Lord’s True Identity

Just hours after The Acolyte debuted its two-part premiere, fans thought they’d unmasked Qimir as the stranger seen at the end of episode 1. When chatting to Mae in episode 2, Qimir showed an apparent knowledge of the Sith doctrine, uttering, ”The Jedi justify their galactic dominance in the name of peace, and peace…” Mae cut him off by saying, “Is a lie, I know,” and with the first line of the Sith doctrine reading, “Peace is a lie,” it’s not very subtle.

We know Qimir has some affiliation with Mae’s Sith overlord, as when the pair head to Khofar in episode 4, he cryptically says he ‘owes’ her master. Note that Qimir knows exactly where Wookiee Jedi Master Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) is hiding out and reminds Mae she made a deal with her master.

Going with the theory that Qimir is Mae’s master, it seems like a test to solidify her as his apprentice. He’s particularly interested in Mae sticking to the plan of killing the Jedi without a weapon, reminding her of her failures so far and being far more invested in the rules of the deal than he should be. Qimir claims he’s never met the man beneath the mask, but when Mae probes further, he quickly changes the subject. He acts increasingly shifty and, at one point, reminds Mae of Sol’s closeness to Osha.

Similar to how Sheev Palpatine cast doubt into Anakin’s mind, and just like the duality of his Palpatine and Darth Sidious personas, Qimir pulling double duty as the drunken smuggler and Sith master would be a case of history repeating itself (or preceding given The Acolyte’s place in the timeline). As there’s only Sol left on Mae’s kill list, we could be heading for an emotional showdown between the pair. Still, we’re not buying that the Jedi are exactly innocent in this.

Qimir Could Have Actually Killed Kelnacca

Okay, so we’ve got the motive, but what about the means? Episode 4 came to a head when Mae’s change of heart saw her tell Qimir she’d abandon her master’s mission and turn herself over to the Jedi. Qimir was clearly unhappy with this decision, but hinting at some classic Star Wars misdirection, he was conveniently tied up when Darth Teeth attacked the Jedi at the end of the episode. Speaking of THAT final scene, eagle-eyed fans picked up on the Sith’s enthusiastic hand gestures. While it might seem odd that this could give away their identity, these mannerisms matched those of the exuberant Qimir.

If you still think Qimir is just some bungling sidekick, he was out fetching water when Master Kelnacca was seemingly slain. Even though it’s not confirmed the Sith master was behind the Wookiee Jedi’s murder, Qimir knew exactly where he’d be. It all clicks that someone knows the importance of the twins and their Force dyad potential – needing both of them to execute the Sith’s master plan. Mae’s master could’ve easily dispatched Osha when they came face to face at the end of the episode, but like Qimir’s obsession with Mae, there’s something more here.