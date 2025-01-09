Star Wars Skeleton Crew Episode 7 Just Called Back to an Infamous Revenge of the Sith Scene

This article contains spoilers for Skeleton Crew.

It seems like Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) may have crushed any hope of a redemption arc with his actions in Skeleton Crew’s latest episode. The pirate scoundrel has gone full villain after betraying the kids in episode 5. Not only does he kill Brutus the mutineer and rally his old crew behind him but he also isn’t afraid to threaten Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and even sweet, innocent Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) to get the gold he craves so desperately. In doing so, he’s evoked the imagery of one of Star Wars’ most infamous villain moments—Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side in Revenge of the Sith.

Before the episode aired, fans speculated that episode 7 would finally show us some of Jod’s backstory, after Jude Law revealed in an interview with Collider that “so much comes to a head [in this episode] and you find out an awful lot very quickly about my character.” Many fans believed that this would mean some sort of Order 66 flashback given Jod’s apparent Force abilities. But instead, the Order 66 imagery came in a very different way.

THEY CANNOT END IT IN A CLIFF HANGER LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/7gliCYSn9J — ammys ❀ ceo of #NeelShield ❀ (@hondosbestie) January 8, 2025

At the end of episode 7 “We’re Gonna Be in So Much Trouble,” the kids are finally reunited with their parents. It’s a sweet, touching moment interrupted by a power-hungry Jod standing in front of them with his lightsaber drawn before the episode cuts to black and the credits roll. As many fans have pointed out, this scene is very similar to the infamous moment in Revenge of the Sith where we see Anakin draw his lightsaber menacingly in front of a group of younglings at the Jedi Temple before the movie cuts away to the next scene.