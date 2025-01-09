Star Wars Skeleton Crew Episode 7 Just Called Back to an Infamous Revenge of the Sith Scene
It turns out that a pirate with a lightsaber can be just as terrifying as Darth Vader in the right circumstances. Here's how Skeleton Crew nods back to an infamous Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith scene...
This article contains spoilers for Skeleton Crew.
It seems like Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) may have crushed any hope of a redemption arc with his actions in Skeleton Crew’s latest episode. The pirate scoundrel has gone full villain after betraying the kids in episode 5. Not only does he kill Brutus the mutineer and rally his old crew behind him but he also isn’t afraid to threaten Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and even sweet, innocent Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) to get the gold he craves so desperately. In doing so, he’s evoked the imagery of one of Star Wars’ most infamous villain moments—Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side in Revenge of the Sith.
Before the episode aired, fans speculated that episode 7 would finally show us some of Jod’s backstory, after Jude Law revealed in an interview with Collider that “so much comes to a head [in this episode] and you find out an awful lot very quickly about my character.” Many fans believed that this would mean some sort of Order 66 flashback given Jod’s apparent Force abilities. But instead, the Order 66 imagery came in a very different way.
At the end of episode 7 “We’re Gonna Be in So Much Trouble,” the kids are finally reunited with their parents. It’s a sweet, touching moment interrupted by a power-hungry Jod standing in front of them with his lightsaber drawn before the episode cuts to black and the credits roll. As many fans have pointed out, this scene is very similar to the infamous moment in Revenge of the Sith where we see Anakin draw his lightsaber menacingly in front of a group of younglings at the Jedi Temple before the movie cuts away to the next scene.
Even though we don’t see Anakin murder a bunch of kids, we know that’s what happens. It’s an incredibly effective scene that shows us just how much Anakin has given himself over to the Dark Side.
Jod may not have crossed this line just yet, but we’ve already seen that he’s willing to go pretty far to get his gold. He’s nowhere near Darth Vader-levels of evil, but greed is a very powerful motivator, and despite the seemingly heartfelt moments he may have shared with the kids previously, it seems like they’ve done little to change his mind in that regard.
It may appear as though Jod has the upper hand right now, but that doesn’t mean our beloved squad and their parents are as doomed as the poor younglings. These kids have proven that they are incredibly resourceful and scrappy, despite their sheltered upbringing—and we’re on their home turf now. Jod may think that he’s won and found the ultimate pirate’s treasure, but I’d bet the entire At Attin mint that these children have a few more tricks up their sleeves.
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is streaming now on Disney+.