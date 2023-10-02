Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 8 Release Time and Season Recap

Ahsoka Season Recap

A lot has happened in the first season of Ahsoka. Between the threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn returning, the reappearance of Nightsisters and their Dark Magick, and traveling to an entirely new galaxy, there’s a lot of different plotlines left to be resolved in the season finale. In case you need a refresher, here’s everything you need to remember before watching episode 8.

Rebels Reunited and the Search for Another Galaxy

Years after Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn disappeared in a herd of Purrgil at the end of Star Wars: Rebels, Ahsoka Tano has a lead to their potential location. She’s found a map in an old Nightsister temple that is supposed to reveal coordinates to a new galaxy – the problem is she isn’t the only one looking for the map. Lady Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) along with former Inquisitor Marrok and Jedi-turned mercenaries Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are also searching for the map in order to bring Thrawn back home as the Heir to the Empire.

Ahsoka reaches out to Sabine Wren and General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who also served with Ezra during the Rebellion, hoping that they will be able to help crack the map’s code before Elsbeth gets her hands on it. During their reunion, it’s revealed that Sabine trained with Ahsoka for a time as her Jedi apprentice before they had a falling out and parted ways. Sabine is a skilled swordsman, but still has trouble connecting to the Force.

Sabine reluctantly agrees to help Ahsoka, as this is the first time in years she’s had hope of seeing Ezra again. But just as she solves the map’s puzzle, it’s stolen by Hati, who takes it to her master and Elsbeth on Seatos.

The New Republic

After living through the Clone Wars and the Rise and Fall of the Empire, General Hera Syndulla is no stranger to conflict, and is concerned by the New Republic’s complacence and disinterest in investigating credible threats from Imperial Remnants. While Sabine recovers from a lightsaber wound inflicted by Hati, Hera joins Ahsoka on a trip to Corellia – a planet full of shipyards that were run by Elsbeth before the fall of the Empire. In an effort to save time and costs, the New Republic kept on many of the shipyard’s previous employees, despite their previous allegiances. Surprising no one, this came back to bite them as Hera and Ahsoka discover that Corellia has still been supplying Elsbeth with parts and labor for the ship she plans to use to bring Thrawn back.

Hera tries to use this information to gain the New Republic’s aid in stopping Elsbeth at Seatos before she even makes the jump to another galaxy, but many Senators, especially Senator Xiono, don’t believe the threat of the Empire is credible enough to warrant the manpower. Hera being Hera defies her orders and puts together a small crew anyway, including The Mandalorian’s Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee). While they arrive too late to stop Elsbeth, they do arrive just in time to save Ahsoka from her journey in the World Between Worlds (more on that later).