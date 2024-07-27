Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Teaser Fudges Canon, And That’s a Good Thing

And that’s where things go off the rails. Because, after a few seconds of moaning, the quartet stands up to reveal pointy ears and eyebrows. Moreover, all four are in perfect control of their emotions, so much so that they frequently make the logical observation that Spock is just half Vulcan, and therefore they make up “four and a half” Vulcans.

Numerous Trek stories, including the third and fourth Original Series movies Search for Spock and The Voyage Home – as well as Tuvok episodes of Voyager and T’Pol episodes of Enterprise – have shown that Vulcans must work hard to purge and control those emotions. Meditation and other mental exercises, taught from a young age within the culture, teach them how to feel emotions without letting them be controlled by them.

Absolutely none of that control or exercise appears in the Strange New Worlds clip. The episode breaks canon, something that a prequel series shouldn’t do.

And yet, it absolutely does not matter. The quick change allows the story to get the mechanics out of the way and get right to the good stuff: the hijinks of Spock having to deal with human friends who now consider themselves more Vulcan than him.

To be sure, some Trekkies share Spock’s aversion to hijinks. Silly Star Trek episodes, in which Bones chases the white rabbit planet or Q sends the Next Generation crew to Sherwood Forest, remain very divisive. Strange New Worlds has no such qualms about getting silly, as demonstrated by the fairy tale “The Elysian Kingdom” or the musical episode “Subspace Rhapsody.” The season three clip shows that Strange New Worlds will continue embracing silly Trek, even if they have to sacrifice some canon along the way.

That said, Trek has always been a bit loose with canon, and not just in The Original Series, when the Stardates were all random and meaningless. Changes in Klingons, fudging timelines, and inconsistent character moments occur again and again. While there’s some validity in complaints about changes just for the sake of changes (looking at you, Discovery‘s Klingons), canon breaks are worthwhile when they pay off with an entertaining episode, whatever one’s personal feelings about hijinks.