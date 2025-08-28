Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 8 Review — Four-and-a-Half Vulcans

But because the Tezaarans have extremely advanced scanning technology, the Starfleet crew can’t just disguise themselves as Vulcans. They have to be Vulcans, which is where Chapel’s newly modified version of the serum that saved the day back when Spock was turned human last season comes in. Pike, Uhura, La’an, Chapel, and Pelia all dose themselves with it, but the latter’s Lanthanite metabolism keeps her from transforming. (Which is honestly a shame, as the idea of a Vulcan version of the loud, hedonistic Pelia is intriguing.)

Strangely, however, after all this build-up, we don’t actually see anything of the rescue mission they’re ostensibly meant to be on, outside of an admittedly badass slo-mo power walk down a ship’s corridor. The threat of nuclear disaster is solved in the space of a couple of minutes, and the speed of its solution is played for laughs. The gang returns to the ship almost immediately, where (to the likely surprise of no one who’s ever seen this show before) the antidote doesn’t work, and they’re all stuck as Vulcans for the foreseeable.

Initially, it feels as though “Four-and-a-Half Vulcans” is going to be a Spock episode. There’s the title, for one thing, and the fact that the first thing that the newly changed Enterprise team members glom onto is how Spock is only half Vulcan. (The implication being, of course, that he’s lesser than they are because of it. They’re pretty rude about it, honestly.) But the issue doesn’t really come up again for whatever reason, and the bulk of the hour focuses on the rest of the gang trying to navigate various issues in their personal lives from a more logical, Vulcan perspective. That goes about as well as anyone might expect.

Pike’s hair has somehow grown at least three sizes in the course of his transformation, and, thanks to his newfound Vulcan obsessions with food and tidiness, Anson Mount gets the rare chance to show off the fact that, underneath his general golden retriever demeanor, he really is an excellent comedic actor. (Someone cast this man in a rom-com, please!) It seems, however, that for the second (third?) week in a row, we just won’t be addressing the fact that his girlfriend seems to occasionally be partially possessed by a Gorn whenever the storyline needs it. (She has….super strength now? Maybe? Sometimes?)

Batel’s not the only character whose trauma comes and goes when the story requires it. Ortegas, despite her early-season struggles with PTSD, now seems remarkably fine, though understandably upset when she realizes that Uhura’s essentially used a Vulcan mind meld to brainwash Beto into being a more palatable (and malleable) boyfriend. Given that this episode leans into the idea that these people are still humans at their core despite being transformed into Vulcans, it says something….let’s just call it uncomfortable that this is the first thing Uhura decides to do with her new, more efficient consciousness. For her part, Chapel doubles down on becoming a workaholic, severing all the personal relationships in her life, while La’an becomes increasingly violent, obsessed with weapons and the prospect of war. Spock says this has something to do with the fact that she’s half human and half Augment, which is another interesting idea that doesn’t get explored in any real depth. (Here’s hoping that bit where Pike and La’an both appear to acknowledge they remember their encounters with Romulans goes somewhere before the end of the season.

The best moments in “Four-and-a-Half Vulcans” generally don’t have much to do with the whole Vulcan problem. Every time Pelia is onscreen is delightful, and the seeds of what will become James Kirk and Montgomery Scott’s future friendship are planted during a side quest in which they have to prevent La’an from starting a war for fun. It might be better if we all just forget the awful subplot featuring Patton Oswalt as Una’s ex ever existed. Truly, we deserve to learn more about Number One’s life outside of her role on the Enterprise, but this subplot about her being unable to get over her intense sexual attraction to someone as uninteresting as Doug feels almost insulting, not to mention wildly out of character for the woman we’ve gotten to know up until this point. (Also, it’s just awkward as hell. No matter how funny Ethan Peck is while Spock’s pretending to be married to her.)