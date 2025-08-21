Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 7 Review — What Is Starfleet?

“What Is Starfleet?” takes a fairly basic adventure and spices it up by telling it through the lens of Beto’s documentary, complete with declassification labels, space FOIA requests, and official-sounding voice-overs. But the actual story is pretty straightforward. The Enterprise crew is sent on a humanitarian mission to help mitigate a conflict between two sister planets: Lutani VIII and Kasar.

Lutani VIII attacked Kaysar in an attempt to lay claim to its resources, and as a result, millions have died, primarily on the Lutani side. Pike and company are meant to pick up some “livestock” and transport it to help with the Lutani rebuilding efforts. Which turns out to be a rather hilarious term when the creature they’ve been sent to fetch is enormous, glowing, and can shoot radiation at a level capable of destroying small ships. (The show refers to it as a space dragon, but truly it looks like nothing so much as Intergalactic Mothra.) Anyway, the space dragon’s radiation powers are so vast, it’s pretty much a coin flip over whether Lutani will use it to help feed its people, or to attack its neighboring enemies and prolong the fighting and death.

For some reason, Beto’s convinced this humanitarian mission is actually some sort of secret plan for conquest or the first step to the Federation colonizing Lutani VIII, Kasar, or both. There’s not really a stated reason for this, other than Beto simply wants to believe it, deftly splicing in some ominous quotes and snippets from calls with the Starfleet higher-ups to help frame a particular predetermined narrative. But to the shock of everyone, the creature itself has a request: It wants to die. The space dragon, which seems rather ancient, is tired of living a life of captivity in which its nature can be used as a weapon whenever someone else chooses. It’s bleak and very bittersweet, but ultimately, the crew decides that it has to honor this sentient being’s wishes. They help the creature fly into a nearby star, and all—even Beto—looks suitably emotional afterward.

As far as the documentary we’re meant to be watching goes, it doesn’t help that Beto’s skills as a filmmaker are pretty much on par with Jughead from Riverdale’s writing acumen. He’s awful. Half his shots are done in uncomfortably extreme close-up, as though he’s wondering what it might be like if he managed to get a camera directly up someone’s nostril, or Dunder-Mifflin-style spying around corners on conversations he’s not meant to be part of. But the real problem is that there’s no real tension here. It’s not clear if anyone (either in the world of the show or among those watching at home) cares about Beto’s opinion of Starfleet, and, more importantly, we already know he’s wrong.

There’s pretty much no crew that’s as dedicated to doing no harm as Captain Pike’s is, or to doing the right thing even when all the rules and regulations are against them. Beto’s seen that. Multiple times! The idea that these people, who collectively make decisions as a team and have family dinners in the captain’s quarters on the regular, are somehow also secret war criminals who delight in oppression and conquest is laughable. There’s probably a worthwhile conversation to be had about the Federation and the concept of empire, or how Starfleet chooses to interact with various alien groups. But the idea that the Enterprise is somehow going to get exposed as a secretly monstrous place to serve just…it doesn’t work. There’s no reason to believe it would. Which makes the “lesson” Beto has to learn feel…pointless? Even if it is a genuinely heart-reading sort of story.

Of course, Pike and the crew are going to help he seemingly ancient space dragon that wants nothing but to be at peace after a lifetime in enforced servitude. Of course, the Enterprise is going to help protect their homeworld and their offspring from the various species who seek to use their abilities as a weapon for their own ends. And of course, the care and genuine kindness of the crew shines throughout, in their determination to help a creature that’s being so openly abused. Beto is an idiot.