Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 6 Review — The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail

One of the most refreshing things about the way Strange New Worlds depicts Kirk is that the show’s not overly precious about him. Yes, it’s very aware that viewers know who he is, and Paul Wesley loves to throw an offhand William Shatner mannerism or two into his performance whenever possible. But for the most part, the show (thankfully) doesn’t treat the character as though he’s somehow preserved in amber. This Kirk makes mistakes, is frequently abrasive, reckless, more than a little full of himself, and even downright unlikable at times. This is a good thing, by the way—it makes the character feel more three-dimensional and human than he might otherwise.

The crew’s routine survey takes a dark turn when the planet they’re meant to be studying is suddenly destroyed in front of them, courtesy of a monstrous, gigantic starship. The behemoth almost immediately turns its weapons on the Farragut, and the ship is saved only by the timely arrival of the Enterprise. (Thank goodness they just happened to be conveniently in the neighborhood!) Though it’s bigger than anything anyone on Strange New Worlds has ever seen, the bizarre vessel, essentially a massive ship full of space pirates who destroy whatever’s in their path to scavenge the remains, bears a striking resemblance to the Narada, the Romulan mining vessel commanded by Eric Bana’s Nero in the Kelvin timeline. The two ships have little in common otherwise, but it feels like the sort of Easter egg that’s a deliberate nod to the way these two universes still manage to vibe and rhyme with one another.

The Scavenger ship, complete with a horrific gaping maw, giant tentacles, and the ability to essentially swallow other ships whole to strip mine them for parts, is pure nightmare fuel. It also comes complete with its own preexisting lore, which is the sort of wildly interesting collective worldbuilding I wish this show had more time to indulge in. This ship is something of an urban legend; it goes by many names among the border planets and those who traverse the edges of known space: The Annilhator. The Destroyer of Worlds. The Monster Past the Edge of the Map. Whatever it is, even the Klingons fear it. And with good reason—it destroyed a planet, crippled the Farragut, and essentially ate the Enterprise all within the first fifteen minutes of this episode.

What follows is a dual focus plot—in which the Enterprise crew attempts to find a way to detach themselves from the Scavenger’s Matrix-like interior framework (complete with a technological “umbilical cord” slammed directlyinto the engineering department) as a skeleton crew aboard the badly injured Farragut attempts to come up with ways to help. In the wake of V’Rel’s injury (and the fact that she got beamed to the Enterprise right before it was swallowed up), Kirk assumes command, but he immediately finds the pressures of the captain’s chair more stressful than he expected. Luckily, he’s got almost every future The Original Series figure on this series on hand to help him. In fact, these one-day TOS-ers—Spock, Uhura, Chapel, and Scotty—are essentially his bridge crew, and it’s sort of a charming moment to see them all together like this, knowing how much still lies ahead of each of them.

It’s also a great opportunity for the show to engage in another philosophical debate about styles of command and leadership. Kirk immediately shoots down his new squad for trying to work the problem collectively in the same way that Pike always encourages them to do. It’s not exactly a great look for him, being so immediately dismissive of everyone else’s opinion, but at least Spock is there to help talk some sense into him, establishing a pattern that will continue throughout the forthcoming decades of their friendship. Wesley and Ethan Peck have genuinely great, easy chemistry with one another, and it’s easy to see their banter evolving into the Spock and Kirk relationship we know. Even though we’ve spent the past two weeks watching Spock agonize over his love life, he’s back in top Vulcan form here, stressing logic and calm in a way that’s helpful and also…vaguely hypocritical? Physician, heal thyself.

But while Kirk and the Strange New Worlds crew ultimately come up with a plan to stop the Scavenger ship from destroying an innocent planet full of people and help the Enterprise free itself, his choices come at a terrible cost. Because it turns out the Scavengers were human, and the ultimate destruction of their ship means that Kirk, in his literal first day on the job as a captain, now has the blood of seven thousand people on his hands. Not to beat a dead horse, but the lore of this Scavenger situation is ridiculous and every fact I learn about them makes me want to know more about how any of this could have possibly happened. Because this ship that’s spent centuries prowling the edges of the galaxy and killing everything in sight also happens to contain the descendants of some of the best and brightest humanity once had to offer.