Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 4 Review — A Space Adventure Hour

“A Space Adventure Hour’s” framing story is fairly basic. The Enterprise is on a routine mission to study a collapsing neutron star. While they’re engaged in this fairly basic task, La’an has been chosen to do a test run on a new piece of technology: The Recreation Room. These so-called “Holodecks” use a huge amount of processing power and energy, and her assignment is to figure out whether they’re capable of functioning in the real-life conditions of a starship taking part in an actual mission. (La’an has apparently already beaten all the battlefield training modules, which is part of the reason she’s picked for this job.)

What follows is a fun spin on a locked-room murder mystery. Allowed to choose the setting of her test run, La’an asks the computer to recreate the world of her favorite series of novels: The Amelia Moon mysteries. The 1960s-set noir stories feature a snazzily dressed female detective solving crimes, and when La’an asks the holodeck program to create her a challenging mystery, it serves up a story about the death of Tony Hart, the studio head behind the science fiction program The Last Frontier. Found dead in his bathroom after word of the show’s impending cancellation leaks, Amelia must interrogate the half dozen guests in his home before the story can become public.

Familiar faces from the Enterprise are used to portray the various Last Frontier cast members and production types in the holodeck’s reality. Pike is the whiny and vaguely alcoholic series creator T.K. Bellowes, while Chapel, Kirk, and Ortegas are Last Frontier stars Adelaide Shaw, Maxwell Saint, and Lee Woods. Una is the show’s producer, Sunny Lupino, who also happens to be the victim’s ex-wife, while M’Benga is there as Shaw’s boyfriend, Anthony. And Uhura is the delightfully unhinged PR agent who seems to manage most of the folks involved with the show.

The mystery itself is pretty basic, but watching the Strange New Worlds regulars get the chance to play various mystery archetypes and poke fun at prevalent Hollywood and entertainment industry stereotypes is pretty darn entertaining, if generally ephemeral. (And, to be fair, some of these moments, such as Shaw’s complaints about the gender politics of her role or Gloss’s heartfelt ode to the inspirational power of science fiction, are still pretty relevant to the TV industry as we know it today.)

Meanwhile, in the real world of the Enterprise, the holodeck is draining so much power that the ship is starting to have problems functioning. Scotty, of course, is convinced he can fix the problem with some creative wiring and rerouting of power supplies. But he’s also wildly averse to the idea of asking anyone for advice or help with this project, which leaves him struggling to stay on top of all the problems that keep arising. (The most unsubtle lesson of the hour is that asking for help is not a weakness.Ta-da!) Eventually, the Holodeck itself malfunctions, trapping La’an and Spock inside it, leaving them suddenly capable of being harmed and only able to escape if they successfully solve the mystery at the program’s center.

The two work together well, which likely won’t come as a surprise to those who’ve paid attention to their growing closeness this season. And the twist that the Spock in the holodeck is not precisely what he appears to be is interesting on multiple levels. It not only offers a generally satisfying solution to the game’s larger mystery, but since the program was built to challenge La’an specifically, Spock’s presence in the world of the holodeck says some pretty interesting things about how she views the science officer and her relationship to him.