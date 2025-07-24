Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Showrunners On Pike and Batel’s Choice

This Star Trek: Strange New Worlds article contains spoilers for season 3 episode 3.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Captain Christopher Pike is a unique figure in the franchise for many reasons. A leader who prizes collaboration and teamwork, he’s willing to not only listen to the opinions of his crew but to actively solicit them, even when lives are on the line. Warm, patient, and empathetic, he models a sort of servant-hearted leadership that is … well, let’s just say very unlike many of his predecessors within this franchise. (Not to mention he’s got really great hair.) But he’s also burdened with the painful foreknowledge that he’s staring down a future that includes radiation disfigurement, paralysis, and physical agony.

Smartly, Strange New Worlds has always resisted the temptation to play Pike’s fate as a straight tragedy. Instead, the show forthrightly embraces the idea that his story is ultimately one of self-determination and hope. After all, if nothing we do matters, then, in the end, all that matters is what we do. For the most part, this philosophy also seems to hold for Pike himself. Heck, the one time he actively tried to change his fate wasn’t even about rewriting his own future, but an attempt to save the Starfleet cadets who are destined to die in the accident that disfigures him. But, in some ways, he’s allowed that foreknowledge to limit the sort of life he’s living. Thanks to an intervention from Star Trek: Lower Decks’s Brad Boimler last season, Pike began to open himself up more to the people around him and the idea of living in the moment. In season 3, it seems as though he’ll finally have to face the question of opening up his heart.

“Pike wrestles with mortality and the fact that he knows when he’s going to die. But the truth is, at a certain point, you either let that stop you from living and loving or you don’t,” Strange New Worlds showrunner Akiva Goldsman says. ”But it’s a fair question—how he gets to that point, and what it means for his journey.”