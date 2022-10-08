Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Confirms Shocking Villain Return and Release Date

But it’s the reveals at the very end of the trailer that will likely have Star Trek fans jumping out of their seats. Two massive villains are making a comeback to have another go at Jean-Luc before the end…

Brent Spiner as Lore

It should come as no surprise that Brent Spiner is back once again after playing Data and two different Dr. Soongs in the first and second seasons of Picard. For season 3, Spiner returns in the most unexpected way of all, reprising his TNG role as Lore, who is basically Data’s evil sibling.

First introduced in the season 1 episode “Datalore” and as a recurring villain in three other episodes of The Next Generation, including the memorable season 7 two-parter “Descent,” Lore is a seriously unstable android with a major god complex. Lore believes himself to be superior to humanity and not only tried to replace Data on the Enterprise in order to sabotage the ship but also led a rogue Borg faction later in the series. In other words, Lore’s not a good dude.

In the trailer, we see that he’s donned what looks like a Starfleet uniform, which probably means he’s infiltrated the Federation’s ranks again for some nefarious reason. But note that Lore’s physique has changed. This android has…aged. We’ll likely learn what that’s all about in season 3.

Daniel Davis as Professor James Moriarty

Picard season 3, like past seasons, is digging up Data’s past, but it also seems to be putting an emphasis on Geordi La Forge’s history. Consider the return of Daniel Davis as Professor James Moriarty, the genius Sherlock Holmes villain who can challenge even Data’s intellect. A hologram created by Geordi as a rival for Data, Moriarty’s intelligence quickly grew way beyond the bounds of the Holodeck on The Next Generation, becoming self-aware and causing lots of trouble for the Enterprise-D. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of trouble he’ll cause the The Next Generation crew this time around.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 will premiere on Feb. 16, 2023.