Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Is Much More Than a Next Generation Reunion

Because Jean-Luc Picard and Beverly Crusher had an on-again/off-again tempered romance in The Next Generation, one significant aspect of the new season focuses on what happened between these two in the years since we last saw her. Although Matalas confirms that Picard season three is set “at least a year and a half to two years” after the second season and begins “in the 25th Century,” the amount of time that has passed in the real world since fans have seen Beverly and Jean-Luc together is pretty much the exact same amount of time that has gone by in the fiction. Nemesis came out on December 9, 2002, and Picard returns on Feb. 16, 2023. Twenty years and two months later, Dr. Crusher and Jean-Luc are speaking to each other again.

“As an actor, you can’t help but bring the changes in you into that performance,” McFadden explains. “We have all become closer over the years, and so to have a chance to act again together in the same roles…it was extraordinary to me that it could even happen. It was really quite wonderful to be looking into Patrick’s eyes or Jonathan’s and know that there’s so much love, as well as laughter and bonding, between all of us.”

Taking over the Center seat

Star Trek: Picard has, in a sense, had three captains. In its first season, the showrunner was one of the co-creators of the show, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Michael Chabon. In season two, Akiva Goldsman (who also worked on Discovery and currently works on Strange New Worlds) helped craft what Terry Matalas calls the second season’s “psychological, emotional story.” But, for season three, Matalas was handed the keys to the starship. And it was his vision and passion for The Next Generation that became the overall mission statement. “Terry Matalas is pretty great as far as I’m concerned,” McFadden says. “There was sort of a generational difference. He grew up watching [TNG], and he had a certain kind of respect for the characters who weren’t captains. He really listened to all of our ideas, and we absolutely felt encouraged to talk about everything.”

Previously a production associate on Voyager and Enterprise, Matalas is likely best-known to genre fans as the visionary behind SyFy’sTV version of 12 Monkeys. That critically-acclaimed series is both a cult fan favorite and an impressive showcase for Matalas’ unique writing skills. You may think you’re familiar with certain time travel tropes, but the way Matalas unpacked those ideas in 12 Monkeys was both refreshingly new and classic simultaneously. And his approach to the canon and tone of Star Trek is similar. For Matalas, if it’s not broken, then don’t fix it.

“I just felt like Picard season three needed to feel like it fit into this universe,” Matalas says. “It was very important to me, first and foremost, that it treads new ground, but [also feel] like a continuation of the stories and arcs set up 30 years ago. There’s a fine line between fan service and just honoring the universe that you’re in. So, I just went full tilt at the things that mattered to me.”

Starship Music to Steer By

Some of the things that matter to Terry Matalas matter to longtime Star Trek fans, too. This is why the new season will not only feel different but look and sound different from the earlier seasons of Picard. “I love the old Next Gen font. I’ve missed titles on episodes and seeing them and going, ‘hmm, I wonder what that means…?’ And the music was extraordinarily important to me.”