Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Exclusive Preview Headlines New Den of Geek Magazine

If you’re reading this, you obviously know what we do at Den of Geek. What you might not know is that it’s a relatively small team that makes everything run here. The folks who populate the website homepage every day with the best opinion and analysis on pop culture in the business are the same ones responsible for making sure our award-winning print magazines make it into your hands. And while they’re doing that, some of them are hosting and producing our podcasts (more on those in a minute), and others are attending or organizing events that give Den of Geek a real-world presence in addition to our virtual one.

And then there are the people you don’t always “see” here, like our social media, audience dev, video, audio, and commercial teams. We built this brand on everyone’s willingness to go the extra mile, and I assure you, every single one of them does, day in and day out (and often well into the night). You might not always see their faces or bylines, but they love this stuff as much as you do, and they work tirelessly to bring you all of our print, digital, and video coverage.

In 2022 this team brought you some of the brightest arrays of stars imaginable on our covers, returned to the world of live events such as San Diego Comic-Con like a conquering army, and launched terrific shows on the Den of Geek Network, including Talking Strange, Marvel Standom, and DC Standom. None of this would have been possible without your support, and just as I can’t thank my team enough for their efforts, we can’t thank you enough for living your fandom with us.

Which brings me to the latest issue of Den of Geek magazine, our massive 2023 preview issue, which is headed up by an exclusive first look at Picard season 3. This season features the return of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, featuring the inside scoop from Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, and showrunner Terry Matalas. And yes, we also got some time with the legendary Patrick Stewart himself, but because of scheduling issues, our chat with the beloved Captain is going to be a web exclusive…for now. If I’m being mysterious, it’s because we might just have one more surprise in store before we call it a wrap on 2022. And that’s only the START of all the cool stuff in this issue, which also features exclusive interviews with RRR director S.S. Rajamouli and the legendary Sarah Michelle Gellar!