1983 Was a Hidden Great Year for Star Trek

In 1982 Spock died in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. But one year later, in 1983, Spock had become a space pirate, helped stop a mutiny on the Enterprise, foiled two Romulan invasions, got locked into a love triangle with Kirk, and, oh, learned about his secret son Zar, via the Guardian of Forever. If you don’t remember any of these thrilling adventures from Star Trek: The Original Series, you might think what is described above constitutes fan fiction, furtively published in the zines of the time. But, you’d be wrong. 1983 saw the publication of six original Star Trek novels, all during a year in which there was not any new Trek on TV or in the movie theaters. It may not be the best year in Star Trek history, but the output was impressive, and proof that Trek’s appeal is far greater than just what we see on screen.

Starting in 1979 the rights to publish officially-licensed Star Trek fiction moved from Bantam to Simon & Schuster, specifically, the imprint known as Pocket Books. The Pocket series began with a series of numbered original Trek adventures, beginning with a novelization of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, written by Gene Roddenberry himself. Today, this book is regarded with bemused curiosity by hardcore fans, or, not thought of at all. In it, Roddenberry asserts that the 23rd century featured some kind of media, a fictionalized version of “Star Trek,” and that he was its author. Captain Kirk was real and had asked a 23rd-century Roddenberry to further put down the adventures of the crew into book form.

Because the ‘79 TMP novelization is so bizarre and apocryphal, it’s tempting to assume that the original novels that followed (zero of which were written by Roddenberry) are equally odd. But, that’s not really the case. What’s remarkable about the run of 1980s Star Trek novels, in general, is their quality and fidelity to feeling like actual episodes of The Original Series, often with a far bigger budget.

Case-in-point, the Sooni Cooper penned novel Black Fire (January 1983), in which Spock goes undercover as a sexy space pirate to try to fool the Romulans. Until the space pirate stuff starts happening, you could squint and imagine this as a TOS episode in the vein of “The Enterprise Incident.” But, the ‘83 Romulan action didn’t end there. In fact, you could say, 1983 was the biggest year for the Romulans ever, considering that they are central to four out of the six books published that year; the aforementioned Black Fire, Web of the Romulans (M. S. Murdock, June 1983), Yesterday’s Son (A.C Crispin, August 1983), and Mutiny on the Enterprise (Robert E. Vardeman, October 1983). At this point, the Romulans had only appeared in three episodes of The Original Series, and three episodes of The Animated Series, and hadn’t appeared in the films at all (although, to be fair, deleted scenes from The Wrath of Khan established Saavik as half-Romulan.) Oddly enough, an early story idea for the film Star Trek III: The Search For Spock would have featured Romulans instead of Klingons as the antagonists. Apparently, the novels published in 1983 reflected something that never came to pass on screen: the Romulans being a bigger deal to the Star Trek stories of the time.