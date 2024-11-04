The Star Trek Enterprise Time Travel Episode That Fixed the First Time War—Or Did It?

“Storm Front” Ended the Temporal Cold War—But Left Several Questions

After dancing around the ideas of changed histories, “Storm Front” went into gonzo alternate history mode. The Enterprise arrives mysteriously in 1944 and finds that parts of the American East have been occupied by Nazi Germany. In this timeline, the Nazis have been aided by an alien race called Na’kuhl, though in both episodes this species name is never spoken aloud. (It’s kind of like the word “Ewok.” Nobody says it out loud in Return of the Jedi, but you know what they are.) The Na’kuhl are led by Vosk, whose name is spoken in both episodes, frequently. Thanks to the arrival of an ailing Daniels—a time agent from the future—the crew of the Enterprise learns that Vosk leads the most dangerous faction in the Temporal Cold War. Daniels also reveals the war has become “…an all-out conflict. Temporal agents, dozens of them stationed throughout the timeline…They’ve been given orders to change history.”

The idea that there are other parallel time wars being fought while we’re watching everything play out in “Storm Front” is fascinating. The viewer has to assume that various other strange realities have been created in both Star Trek history and real history, which we just never see because we’re stuck with the POV of the crew of the NX-01 and their particular front in the Temporal Wars. Daniels says, “Different incursions are causing paradoxes…” but never has time to specify what that means. But, we can imagine quite a bit.

For one thing, the series Enterprise exists in the timeline that was created post-First Contact, in which the USS Enterprise-E traveled back in time from 2373 to 2063. In that film, we’re briefly presented with three possible timelines: “the original” timeline, the timeline that results in an All-Borg populated Earth, and the “fixed” timeline in which Riker and Geordi rode shotgun with Zefram Cochrane, and essentially boot-strapped their own future. Because Enterprise makes direct references to First Contact in its very first episode and in the season 2 Borg episode, “Regeneration,” one could argue that this series began in the altered chronology Picard and the crew haphazardly created. It could also be argued that foundationally, much of Star Trek’s “Prime Universe” has been subtly changed ever since. How many little butterfly effects could possibly be accounted for with all the time travel in First Contact and Enterprise? Uniform changes? Khan’s birth?

But what Daniels tells Archer in “Storm Front Part I,” and what he suggests at the end of “Part II,” is that everything is back to normal. But what’s normal? And was he right?

The Legacy of Star Trek’s Time War

When the NX-01 swoops into 1944 New York City, Archer and the crew find the location of Vosk’s time conduit to the future, lob a few photonic torpedoes, and prevent the Na’kuhl from gaining dominance over the timeline. Daniels appears, restored and young again, and tells Archer, “The timeline’s resetting itself. You did it. Vosk is dead. He didn’t make it back. All of the damage he caused, it never happened.”

That said, Archer and the crew’s memory of these events has not been erased, and Daniels doesn’t say, “All the time travel from this show and all those changes have now never happened.” Daniels also refers to the timeline, which accidentally implies that the Temporal Agents have a preferred version of history, not unlike the MCU’s Sacred Timeline. This idea exists well into the final three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, in which Kovich (David Cronenberg) explains that by the 32nd Century, the “ironclad” Temporal Accords made time travel illegal. By the series finale of Discovery, we learn that Kovich is really a future version of crewman Daniels from Enterprise, implying that since the end of “Storm Front Part II,” he’s been watching over a version of the Star Trek timeline.