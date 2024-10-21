Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 3 Just Quietly Upgraded a Character with a TOS Twist

This gambit works, and the Enterprise lives to fight another day, plus, it now has a way to track their missing comrades. We don’t know what happens next, but interestingly, this scene wouldn’t have worked without Mitchell’s quick thinking. And this isn’t the first time this character has been pivotal in Strange New Worlds.

In the season 2 premiere, “The Broken Circle,” Mitchell is part of a very small inner circle of officers—including Uhura, Chapel, and M’Benga—who all conspire with Spock to steal the Enterprise. It was Mitchell who faked the coolant leak that allowed the Enterprise to have a legitimate reason to leave spacedock. In another episode later that season, she’s the one helping Spock try to make Klingon coffee, raktajino. Mitchell was also transformed into a Crimson Guard character during the storybook effect in season 1’s “The Elysian Kingdom.”

The point is, in many of the big episodes of SNW, Mitchell has been right there, even though she’s not a main character. But maybe she lowkey is a main character?

The SNW Mitchell Continues a Star Trek Tradition

Although we think of Sulu, Uhura, Chekov, and Scotty as main cast members of The Original Series, the truth is, from a cast point-of-view, they were guest stars. In her memoir Beyond Uhura, Nichelle Nichols referred to their status as “day players.” Eventually, these characters came to be thought of as the most important regular characters on the series, but that certainly isn’t the case throughout every single TOS episode. Obviously, this is a lot like Mitchell in SNW now. She’s not billed at the top of the cast in our universe, but in-universe, she’s clearly an essential part of Pike’s crew. In a way, Mitchell is a bit like Chief O’Brien on The Next Generation, not part of the main cast, but had been on the ship since the very first episode, in “Encounter at Farpoint.”

To put it another way, Mitchell is the latest example of an interesting Star Trek tradition: Continuing to feature a secondary “background character” and continuing to give that person important jobs to do on the ship, which creates a veneer of realism. Not every single crew member can be on duty 24/7, which means the relief officers, like Mitchell, would be on the bridge all the time. TNG was pretty good about this too, often rotating out helm and ops officers for a degree of realism. But, with her latest quick-thinking, you have to wonder if Mitchell isn’t suddenly going to be promoted to a full-time cast member by season 4.

Where No Mitchell Has Gone Before

Finally, although this is almost certainly a coincidence, the fact that Mitchell shares the same last name with Gary Mitchell (Gary Lockwood), from the second TOS pilot episode is… fascinating. In “Where No Man Has Gone Before,” Gary Mitchell sits at the exact same bridge position that Jenna Mitchell is occupying now. This is a little like the fact that Pike had a crew member named Tyler (Peter Duryea) in “The Cage,” and then worked with a different Tyler (Shazad Latif) in Discovery season 2.