Why Mads Mikkelsen Is a Perfect Muse for Hannibal Creator Bryan Fuller

The word “visionary” gets tossed around pretty easily in show business, too often applied to creators who appealed to a broad market more than they broke new ground. But few would disagree that the word is an apt descriptor for Bryan Fuller. Not only did Fuller work on cult hits like Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Heroes, but he also created some beloved oddballs, including the sweetly macabre Pushing Daisies and Hannibal, the audacious adaptation of Thomas Harris’s novels. Despite the idiosyncratic nature of his work, Fuller has established himself as a consummate collaborator, as demonstrated by his tendency to work with actors such as Lee Pace and Caroline Dhavernas across several projects.

But with the casting news about Fuller’s upcoming feature film directing debut Dust Bunny, the creator will finally be reuniting with his best collaborator, the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen. Together with Fuller, Mikkelsen already did the impossible, becoming for many the definitive Hannibal Lecter, despite Anthony Hopkins’s Academy Award-winning portrayal in The Silence of the Lambs. Where Hopkins played Lecter as a reptilian predator, staring wide-eyed at his prey, even lecturing on Dante in Ridley Scott’s sequel Hannibal, Mikkelsen brought playfulness and even romance to the famed cannibal.

We see this in a scene from Hannibal season three, episode twelve, which finds an incarcerated Hannibal being interrogated by FBI Behavioral Science Chief Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne). We watch from Crawford’s point of view as he extends a platter carrying a lip once attached to asylum director Frederick Chilton (Raúl Esparza). As the focus settles to highlight Crawford’s hard stare, haunting strings bleed into the soundtrack, underscoring the seriousness of the moment. “Where’s the other one?” Crawford bluntly asks, referring to the missing other lip, which Hannibal had an opportunity to examine.

Hannibal does not answer, but viewers learn the truth via a hard cut to Hannibal slurping up the lip like a kid downing SpaghettiOs. Instead, Hannibal assures Crawford that they can learn all they need about Chilton’s whereabouts from the single remaining lip and then flashes a goofy grin to psychiatrist Alana Bloom (Dhavernas). “I’m sorry, Jack,” Hannibal says, turning his smile back to Crawford. “The tragedy of what’s happened to Frederick has put me in an excellent humor.”