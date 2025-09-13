Star Trek Crews Ranked from Worst to the Real Number Ones

9. NX-01 (Enterprise)

Certainly, some will point out that other, more recent shows deserve to be lower than the team on the NX-01, because Enterprise gave each member of its bridge crew at least one character trait. However, this writer contends that it would be better to know nothing about a character than to know that they’re insufferable jerks, which is too often the case aboard the NX-01.

This isn’t to say that Enterprise was completely devoid of interesting figures. Trip Tucker managed to embody the fighter-pilot mentality that the series wanted to harness, T’Pol’s arc showed just how hard it was to build the alliance between Earth and Vulcan, and Phlox is the best doctor on the show. But compared to Archer’s confused belligerence and Reed’s constant whining or creepiness, Mayweather becomes one of the best characters on the show because we can’t hate someone that we know nothing about.

8. Discovery (Discovery)

Discovery belongs toward the bottom because it eschews the ensemble approach that became the franchise’s trademark. Michael Burnham is a solo protagonist in the way Star Trek had not had since TOS (and even then, it was only a one-man show when Shatner got his way). One episode reveals that that Owosekun comes from a planet of space Luddites, another shows that Detmer is mad a Michael for a while about the hunk of mettle in her face, and one of the other guys says he likes to surf… I don’t remember which.

That said, there are some gems in Discovery‘s crew, even in its unusual structure. Sonequa Martin-Green’s considerable charisma isn’t quite enough to make Michael someone worth so much attention, but Mary Wiseman’s earnest and annoying Tilly helped bring out the best in the eventual captain. Doug Jones is incredible as Saru, adding a layered vocal performance to his remarkable-as-usual physical acting. Stamets and Culber sometimes suffered from uneven writing, but they managed to show how a marriage could work on a starship. And Tig Notaro may have just been playing herself in space, but Tig Notaro is great, and she killed every line.

7. Voyager (Voyager)

Voyager very much wanted to return to Next Generation-style storytelling after the more experimental Deep Space Nine. At first, that meant not just a return to episodic storytelling, but also a focus on the ensemble crew. Even better, the series’ premise gave Voyager a great storytelling engine with which to work, as getting stranded in the Delta Quadrant required members of the Maquis, ex-Starfleet officers who rebelled against the organization, to fall in under Janeway’s command.

In an incredibly frustrating move, the producers of Voyager decided to ignore the potential stories in such a conflict. Outside of a handful of episodes here and there, the former Maquis and the Starfleet officers had no issues. Sadly, missed opportunities became the hallmark of the show’s approach to the ensemble, especially once Seven of Nine. From that point on, Harry Kim, B’Elanna Torres, and Tuvok took a back seat to Janeway, Seven, and the Doctor. That trio got plenty of great episodes, and it was always nice when attention turned to some of the other members of crew. But it’s hard to give Voyager special condemnation for its ensemble work.