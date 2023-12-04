Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 10 Release Time and Season Recap

With that in mind, here is everything we know about Squid Game: The Challenge episode 10.

When Does Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 10 Come Out?

Squid Game: The Challenge has enjoyed a fairly atypical release schedule for a Netflix series. The first five episodes dropped all at once on Wednesday, Nov. 22 and the next four episodes arrived on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Naturally the 10th and final episode will be premiering on Wednesday, Dec. 6 but it will do so at a new time. Rather than arriving on Netflix’s servers at 3:01 a.m. ET per usual, Squid Game: The Challenge episode 10 will release at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Live premieres have a checkered history on Netflix so hopefully the servers are up to snuff.

Squid Game: The Challenge Season Recap

Squid Game: The Challenge has been an interesting blend of familiar Squid Game competitions along with some new tricks. You can find our full list of the games over here, but as a brief refresher, here are the “Main Games” the 456 contestants have played thus far.

– Red Light, Green Light

– Ppopgi

– Warships

– Marbles

– Glass Bridge

– Circle of Trust

Notably, the only real Squid Game contest missing from the season is Tug-of-War. We imagine that has to have come down to safety concerns. Production insurance is willing to cover a lot of things but a game that has been known to tear people’s arms off is probably a (glass) bridge too far.